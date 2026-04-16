Long Drive Championship 2026 goes the distance with record rewards

Golf

HÀ NỘI — The TaylorMade Vietnam Long Drive Championship is set to drive interest to new heights with a record bonus for the winner in Hải Phòng City in May.

The Việt Nam Golf Association (VGA) and Thăng Long Trading Vietnam Joint Stock Company's TaylorMade Việt Nam brand marked a turning point in their cooperation by signing a strategic partnership in 2025.

They have joined hands to lift their partnership to a higher level with the second championship edition on May 23-24 at the Dragon Golf Links in Đồ Sơn, Hải Phòng.

Completely different from traditional golf tournaments, the Long Drive is a race of explosive power and technique. The sole objective of the athletes is to hit the ball as far as possible while ensuring the ball stays within the designated area to overtake opponents in head-to-head matches.

In 2025, the impressive debut tournament featured a large number of players from all corners along with foreign participants. Việt Nam champion Lê Chúc An took the women's title while Vietnamese-South Korean Jung Soo Yang topped the men's division.

According to the organising committee, this year's event promises to mark a new turning point for the Vietnamese golf movement with groundbreaking changes in scale, a record prize fund and a unique experiential golf festival model.

Among the total of VNĐ1.2 billion (US$556,000), double compared to last season, the men's and women's champions will pocket VNĐ300 million and VNĐ200 million, respectively.

VGA General Secretary Vũ Nguyên said: "With the prize fund raised to a record VNĐ1.2 billion and opportunities expanded to include international athletes, the VGA, together with TaylorMade Vietnam and the Hải Phòng Golf Association, are aiming for the complete professionalisation of the Long Drive format.

"We want to not only create a fiercely competitive arena of strength but also transform it into a top-tier sporting and entertainment event where every golfer and fan can find inspiration from explosive shots and a vibrant, energetic festive spirit."

Nguyên said the biggest difference lay in the cash distribution mechanism. Instead of focusing solely on the champions, the prize money will be divided according to ranking among all outstanding athletes who qualify for the second stage.

This change not only recognises the efforts of the golfers but also creates a strong incentive for each individual to showcase their maximum strength from the very first rounds.

Notably, the championship will, for the first time, welcome foreign athletes legally residing and working in Việt Nam. Their participation will enhance the professional quality and bring about dramatic confrontations, helping lift the tournament closer to the standards of world-class Long Drive events.

"Following the success of the 2025 season, we believe that TaylorMade Long Drive is not simply a tournament, but a true golf festival: celebrating speed, distance and the spirit of conquest," said Nguyễn Đức Thắng, chairman of the Board of Directors of Thăng Long TM Vietnam.

"It's a platform for golfers to socialise, connect and push their limits. We expect it to become a familiar annual event, contributing to the diversity and vibrancy of the Vietnamese golf community.”

Going far beyond the scope of a technical competition, the championship is elevated to a true golf festival. The event promises to deliver an explosive atmosphere where the spirit of fair play blends with world-class entertainment activities such as live vibrant music with a famous DJ, a TaylorMade technology experience zone and mini interactive games, and a local cuisine corner.

The tournament will be broadcast live on the On Golf channel of VTVCab. — VNS