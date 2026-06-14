Việt Nam beat Kazakhstan to claim AVC Women’s Volleyball Cup bronze

|Việt Nam captain Trần Thị Thanh Thúy (No 3) receive trophy for the third-placed team from organisers on June 14 in Candon, the Philippines. — Photo courtesy of AVC
HÀ NỘI —Việt Nam claimed bronze medal of the AVC Women’s Volleyball Cup 2026 after beating Kazakhstan, in the playoff match on June 14 in Candon, the Philippines.
Losing 0-3 to South Korea in the semi-finals ended Việt Nam's hopes of defending their title. The team were determined to finish in the top three.
Coach Nguyễn Tuấn Kiệt had a clear plan when facing Kazakhstan, who had beaten Việt Nam 3-2 in the group stage.
Outside hitter Trần Thị Bích Thủy was simply too strong. She proved unstoppable in the first set as Việt Nam dominated and secured a 25-17 victory.
The second set was even more one-sided, with captain Trần Thị Thanh Thúy unleashing a series of powerful spikes. Việt Nam cruised to a 25-12 win.
Kazakhstan posed little threat to the three-time winners in the third set. Although they mounted a late rally, it was not enough to catch Việt Nam, who maintained their composure and sealed the match 25-19 to complete a straight-sets victory.
In the final later that day, South Korea defeated Chinese Taipei 25-19, 25-19, 25-22 to claim the title.
South Korea produced an impressive unbeaten run throughout the tournament, displaying remarkable consistency through their fast-paced style of play, solid defence and varied attacking options. VNS