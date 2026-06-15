World Cup round-up June 15: A festival of goals

Anh Đức & Thanh Nga

GUADALAJARA — The World Cup presented to fans a goal fest with 19 goals in four games on Sunday, in a matchday where most favourites came out on top.

The fortunes were mixed for European teams, as Germany and Sweden showed off their might with two staggering wins in their World Cup openers, while the Netherlands had to settle for a late draw against dark horse Japan.

Elsewhere, the Ivory Coast found a comfortable win against Ecuador through a goal by Manchester United's Amad Diallo.

Julian Nagelsmann's Germany was off to a great start against debutants Curacao. In the sixth minute, Felix Nmecha opened the score for Die Mannschaft after a great high-speed passing play.

Curacao stunned the world in the 21st minute, equalising against the 2014 World Cup champions. Collecting the ball from a rebounded shot, Livano Comenencia fired from just outside the box and scored Curacao's first ever goal at a World Cup.

After the hydration break, Germany regained momentum and eventually the lead in the 38th minute with a Nico Schlotterbeck header.

Nagelsmann's team was not complacent with the lead, and got their third with a penalty from Kai Havertz just before the break, after Nmecha was brought down inside the box.

The second half was nothing but a show by Germany. Jamal Musiala increased the lead in the 47th minute, Nathaniel Brown found a fifth with a great volley in the 68th minute, and ten minutes later Deniz Undav made it 6-1 to Germany.

Kai Havertz capped off a dominant performance with a cheeky finish in the 88th minute, cementing his team's 7-1 victory and, in the process, making Germany the team with the most goals scored ever in World Cup history at 239 goals, one goal more than Brazil.

Japan rising to claim late draw

In Arlington, Texas, Japan, despite going behind twice, rescued a point at the hands of European powerhouse the Netherlands.

The first half was a tit-for-tat game where both teams went out on the attack, but unfortunate misses made the game goalless before the break.

In the second half, the deadlock was broken in the 50th minute, after the Liverpool duo of Ryan Gravenberch and Virgil Van Dijk combined to open the score for Oranje.

Just seven minutes later, Japan replied with an equaliser, as Takefusa Kubo fired a powerful shot into the back of Bart Verbruggen's net, giving the Brighton goalkeeper no chance.

Netherlands soon regained their lead in the 64th minute, as Crysencio Summerville's shot from outside the box curled into the far corner of Zion Suzuki's net.

Ronald Koeman's decision to sub in Nathan Ake in place of Gravenberch was game-changing, as Japan capitalised to increase the pressure in the final minutes. In the 89th minute, the Netherlands' defense cracked as Koki Ogawa rose above both Ake and Van Dijk to make a header, which rebounded off Daichi Kamada into the top corner of Verbruggen's net, securing Japan's 2-2 draw.

Ivory Coast snatch late win over Ecuador

Ivory Coast secured a dramatic 1-0 victory over Ecuador thanks to a last-minute goal in their Group E opener at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The match saw both sides create a balanced and open contest from the start, with several clear chances at both ends. Ecuador were particularly unlucky in the first half as Enner Valencia missed a close-range opportunity in the 11th minute, while John Yeboah struck the post and the crossbar in quick succession.

Ivory Coast also threatened, with Bazoumana Touré coming close in a one-on-one situation, but his effort narrowly missed the target.

The second half continued in a similar fashion, with Ecuador again denied by the woodwork through Valencia early after the break. Ivory Coast responded through Elye Wahi and Yan Diomande but failed to find the breakthrough.

As the match appeared destined for a draw, Ivory Coast struck in the 90th minute. Wilfried Singo delivered a precise pass for Amad Diallo, who finished decisively past goalkeeper Hernán Galíndez.

Dynamic duo leads Sweden to victory

Meanwhile, Sweden defeated Tunisia 5-1 in their match at BBVA Stadium in Guadalupe, Mexico.

Despite having less possession (49 per cent compared to Tunisia’s 51 per cent), the European side made better use of their chances, relying on the individual quality of Premier League-based players Yasin Ayari, Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres. Sweden registered 13 shots, seven on target, converting five into goals.

Sweden opened the scoring in the seventh minute as Ayari fired a powerful long-range effort after pressure from Isak and Gyokeres forced a defensive error.

The early goal allowed Sweden to play on the counter. They doubled their lead in the 30th minute when Gyokeres set up Isak to finish.

Tunisia pulled one back before half-time through Omar Rekik’s header from a cross by Hannibal Mejbri.

However, Sweden regained control in the second half. Gyokeres capitalised on a defensive mistake to make it 3-1 in the 59th minute, effectively ending Tunisia’s hopes.

Substitute Mattias Svanberg added another goal with his first touch, before Ayari sealed the win with a long-range strike in stoppage time.

The result marked a convincing start for Sweden. — VNS