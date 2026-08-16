World Cultural Festival to take place in October

HÀ NỘI — The second Hà Nội World Cultural Festival is scheduled to take place from October 1 to 4, featuring a diverse range of cultural activities.

Under the theme 'Converging Heritage – Shaping The Future', the festival will bring together professional artists from around the world for solo performances and cross-cultural collaborations.

The programme will pair Vietnamese traditional instruments with foreign vocalists and feature Vietnamese works performed on foreign instruments. It will also include exchanges showcasing distinctive musical instruments from participating countries.

A diverse line-up of events will take place including the Five Continents Concert music festival, World Cultural Village, Colours of Five Continents Street Festival, Five Continents Cuisine, film screenings and an interactive space themed Spreading Creativity from Heritage, featuring international Festival Games.

The street festival will feature international arts troupes parading in traditional costumes, accompanied by music and dances reflecting the distinctive cultures of their countries.

World Cultural Village will be one of the highlights at the festival, alongside the opening and closing ceremonies, according to Nguyễn Phương Hòa, Head of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism's Department of International Co-operation

"The village will feature national pavilions decorated to highlight the traditional and distinctive cultural features of each participating country," Hòa said.

"The Vietnamese cultural space will showcase the country's cultural heritage and distinctive handicraft products, with a particular focus on those of Hà Nội, to domestic audiences and international visitors."

The ministry has approved the festival plan and established its Steering and Organising Committees. Diplomatic notes have been sent to foreign diplomatic missions, international organisations and foreign cultural centres in Việt Nam, inviting them to send delegations to the festival and showcase distinctive cultural works and products that blend traditional and contemporary elements.

Priority will be given to works and products that have already gained popularity among Vietnamese audiences.

The festival has received strong interest from participants across all five continents and is expected to be larger in scale than its inaugural edition. As of August 7, 39 countries had confirmed their participation. — VNS