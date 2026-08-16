Việt Nam, US strengthen cooperation to ease suffering of AO/dioxin victims

NEW YORK — A delegation from the Việt Nam Association for Victims of Agent Orange/dioxin's chapter in HCM City (VAVA HCMC) led by its Chairman Major General Nguyễn Hồng Sơn held working sessions with US Congresswoman Rashida Tlai, Veterans for Peace (VFP), legal experts and various social organisations during a working visit to the US from August 12-14.

The visit provided an opportunity for the delegation to directly inform US friends about the long-term consequences of AO/dioxin in Việt Nam and seek the support of progressive groups, veterans, legal experts and youth organisations in efforts to care for the victims.

The delegation met with representatives of the Viet Left Power, Việt Nam Agent Orange Relief & Responsibility Campaign (VAORRC), VietLead, Southeast Asian Freedom Network (SEAFN), Mekong and several other US social and youth organisations. Sơn, who is also Vice Chairman of the Việt Nam Association for Victims of Agent Orange/dioxin (VAVA), shared the association's efforts in providing health care, rehabilitation, livelihood support, vocational training and scholarships, improving housing conditions, and protecting the legitimate rights and interests of victims.

The delegation also shared a victim-centred approach that goes beyond addressing immediate difficulties, creating conditions for victims to develop their capabilities, gain confidence, integrate into the community and make meaningful contributions to society.

At the meeting, Tlaib said she would continue to pay attention to and support policy advocacy efforts concerning people affected by AO/dioxin and efforts to improve health care for US veterans. She underscored the need to expand the support network in the US Congress and strengthen coordination among lawmakers, VFP, social organisations and the Asian American community.

The congresswoman also highlighted the importance of engaging younger generations in raising awareness of the consequences of war, the impact of toxic chemicals on people and the environment, and the shared responsibility to heal the wounds of war.

The parties agreed on the need to further raise public awareness, particularly among young people in the US, of the severe legacies of AO/dioxin in Việt Nam, Laos and Cambodia. The discussions highlighted a shared sense of understanding and responsibility among Vietnamese victims, US veterans, legal experts, social organisations and young people in the Vietnamese community in the US. This provides an important basis for expanding humanitarian advocacy, promoting legislative initiatives, mobilising resources and developing practical support programmes for victims.

Earlier, speaking at the VFP National Convention, Son expressed his appreciation for the longstanding support extended by the VFP and US friends to VAVA. He called on partners to continue supporting health care, rehabilitation, education and livelihood programmes and efforts to improve the quality of life of victims, particularly children and young people. — VNA/VNS