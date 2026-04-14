Iconic West Lake run boosts Hà Nội’s sporting appeal

Marathon

HÀ NỘI — With pace and poise on full display, Nguyễn Thị Oanh and Nguyễn Trung Cường had no worthy rivals in the Tay Ho Half Marathon 2026 Powered by BIM Group, which led runners through Hà Nội's West Lake and many iconic city landmarks.

The two national athletes were among more than 10,000 runners competing across the 5km, 10km and 21km races in the tournament's sixth season, organised by the Hà Nội Culture and Sports Department and VRace on April 12.

They raced past the ancient Trấn Quốc Pagoda, revered Quán Thánh Temple, sacred Tây Hồ Palace and along Thanh Niên Road, welcoming the dawn by the lake.

Oanh finished first in the women's 21km category in 1hr 18.26min, successfully defending her title.

National marathon champion Phạm Thị Hồng Lệ came second in 1:20.13, followed by Bùi Thị Thu Hà in 1:22.40.

Cường won the men's race in 1:12.35, about six minutes slower than last year. However, it was still enough to beat the other runners.

Dương Minh Hùng was second in 1:12.37 and Filipov Iulian placed third in 1:16.23.

In the 15km, Hoàng Viết Vĩ Ly and Đồng Thị Mộng Thơ were the men's and women's champions respectively. Meanwhile, Tẩn Láo Lở and Phạm Thị Bạn won the men's and women's 5km.

Speaking at the event, Phạm Xuân Tài, deputy director of the Hà Nội Department of Culture and Sports, said the marathon was not simply a sporting event but also a symbol of an active lifestyle. It served as a bridge connecting the community, spreading positive values about health, willpower and the spirit of solidarity among Hanoians.

"The Tay Ho Half Marathon 2026 Powered by BIM Group is an event that contributes to creating momentum for local economic development, promoting the image of Hà Nội as an attractive destination on Việt Nam's sports tourism map and in the eyes of international friends," he said. — VNS