International U14 tournament to boost sports tourism in Gia Lai

GIA LAI — An international youth football tournament in Việt Nam’s Central Highlands will bring together 12 teams from across Asia next month, as Gia Lai Province looks to boost its profile as a sports tourism destination.

The U14 Gia Lai International Football Tournament 2026 is scheduled to take place from May 11 to May 15 at Pleiku Arena and the Hàm Rồng Training Centre.

The competition will feature domestic sides alongside youth teams from Malaysia, Japan, South Korea, China, Thailand and Laos, with organisers aiming to deliver a high standard of play, competitive fixtures and a strong sporting atmosphere.

To support the event, the organising committee has arranged around 180 hotel rooms and developed separate transport plans for players, referees and officials. Measures covering healthcare, security and fire prevention have also been put in place to help ensure the tournament runs safely and smoothly.

Vice Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyễn Thị Thanh Lịch said the event forms part of activities for the National Tourism Year – Gia Lai 2026. She said it is intended to promote tourism linked with sport, while showcasing the province’s culture, people and identity to visitors at home and abroad.

“Gia Lai province is committed to creating favourable conditions in terms of facilities, technical infrastructure, security, health care, immigration and accommodation to serve the tournament,” Lịch noted.

Provincial authorities have also instructed organisers to review all stages of preparation, particularly professional arrangements, operational planning and contingency measures. Compliance with standards set by FIFA, the AFC and the Việt Nam Football Federation is seen as essential to ensuring the event meets international benchmarks.

With preparations under way, the tournament is expected to serve as a key attraction within the province’s tourism calendar and support efforts to develop sports tourism in Gia Lai. — VNS