Young athletes hunt for medals at Asian U20 Championship

Athletics

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has sent eight competitors to the 22nd Asian U20 Athletics Championships 2026.

The delegation, which landed in Hong Kong-China on May 26, will have two days training before the competitions begin at the Kai Tak Youth Sports Ground.

Among the athletes, high jumper Mai Ngọc Ánh is one tipped for the podium. She won a gold medal at the Southeast Asian Youth Athletics Championships in 2024. Last year, Ánh also won silver at the Asian U18 Athletics Championship with a leap of 1.69m.

Châu Ngọc Quỳnh Anh is also expected win a medal in the women's triple jump. She was the winner of the Southeast Asian U18 Athletics Championships 2025, jumping 12.67m.

Other talented athletes are Thu Hương, Lê Thị Thảo, Diễm Hằng, Xuân Ân, Xuân Sơn and Trà My in who will compete in running, jumping and throwing events.

The Việt Nam coaching board said all athletes trained well and were in good conditions for the highest results.

The tournament will end on May 31.

The championships is an intercontinental event organised by the Asian Athletics Association (AAA), held for athletes under the age of 20.

It is widely regarded as the highest-level youth athletics event in Asia. The inaugural championships were held in Jakarta, Indonesia, in 1986, and have since been held biennially.

This event not only does it help develop youth athletics across the continent, but it also serves as a key qualification event for the World U20 Athletics Championships. — VNS