Vietnamese martial artists take Asian taekwondo titles

Taekwondo i

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam secured two gold medals in the first day of the Asian Taekwondo Championship on May 20 in Mongolia.

The women's tean of Trio Châu Tuyết Vân, Nguyễn Thị Lệ Kim and Liên Thị Tuyết Mai showed their great skills in the women's standard poomsae (performance) U40 category.

Later, their teammates Lê Thanh Trung, Nguyễn Thiên Phụng and Nguyễn Văn Trường also took the men's title.

These gold medals also brought Việt Nam two slots to compete in the 20th Asian Games in September in Japan.

Vietnamese athletes also pocketed two silvers in the women's individual standard poomsae U40 by Vân and mixed pair by Lê Trần Kim Uyên and Phạm Quốc Việt.

The team's five bronze medals went to athletes in the men's individual standard, men's individual freestyle and women team's standard, mixed pair freestyle and mixed team freestyle categories.

The tournament will continue with competitions in kyorugi (combat) events until May 24 the M Bank Arena in Ulaanbaatar. — VNS