Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Sports

Vietnamese martial artists take Asian taekwondo titles

May 21, 2026 - 10:08
These gold medals also brought Việt Nam two slots to compete in the 20th Asian Games in September in Japan.

Taekwondo i

 

Châu Tuyết Vân poses with her medal at the Asian Taekwondo Championship 2026. —  VNS Photo Thanh Huy

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam secured two gold medals in the first day of the Asian Taekwondo  Championship on May 20 in Mongolia.

The women's tean of Trio Châu Tuyết Vân, Nguyễn Thị Lệ Kim and Liên Thị Tuyết Mai showed their great skills in the women's standard poomsae (performance) U40 category.

Later, their teammates  Lê Thanh Trung, Nguyễn Thiên Phụng and Nguyễn Văn Trường also took the men's title.

These gold medals also brought Việt Nam two slots to compete in the 20th Asian Games in September in Japan.

Vietnamese athletes also pocketed two silvers in the women's individual standard poomsae U40 by Vân and mixed pair by Lê Trần Kim Uyên and Phạm Quốc Việt.

The team's five bronze medals went to athletes in the men's individual standard, men's individual freestyle and women team's standard, mixed pair freestyle and mixed team freestyle categories.

The tournament will continue with competitions in kyorugi (combat) events until May 24 the M Bank Arena in Ulaanbaatar. — VNS 

see also

More on this story

Sports

Game time for Việt Nam

From a small bootcamp in HCM City to the biggest e-sports stages around the world, GAM Esports is rewriting what Vietnamese gaming can be. With championship runs in international competitions, the organisation is building a generation of players and a movement that competes with the very best on the planet.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom