Nga wins first Hanoi Shooting Open with record result

Shooting

HÀ NỘI — Nguyễn Thu Nga overcame not only high pressure but also strong rivals to win the first Hanoi Shooting Open 2026 on May 16.

Nga scored 128 points after 14 rounds of shooting to top the podium of the 10m rifle event.

The second runner-up of the Miss Beauty Industry Việt Nam International 2025 was outstanding with five 10-point shots and six nine-point and four eight-point, a record in the final round.

She left Nguyễn Việt Hoa (117 points) and Lương Khánh Linh (113 points), the two runners-up far behind.

The Hanoi Shooting Open featured more than 40 athletes from different background in its debut. They took part in the play-offs in the morning session where best 20 qualified for the finals.

The tournament was jointly organised by MC Media and Hà Nội Shooting Federation as an effort to promote shooting among the community.

It received strong expertise support from national shooting stars such as multi-time SEA Games winner Phạm Hồng Hà and Olympic champion Hoàng Xuân Vinh.

Their appearance was expected to inspire more people, especially the youth, to join in not only sport but also shooting through talkshows and meet&greet event, according to the organisers.

More than just a grassroots sport competition, the tournament aimed to create a professional competitive environment, gradually spreading a culture of skilled sports, eemphasing discipline, courage, and psychological control – the characteristic elements of shooting.

The Open is planned to be an annual event and attract more participants in the upcoming seasons. — VNS