Grand Esports 2026 launched to enrich national esports ecosystem

Esports

HÀ NỘI — The Grand Esports 2026, a series of esports events and tournaments, has been launched on May 14 in Hà Nội, giving players and supporters the opportunity to compete and enjoy high-level matches throughout the year.

The event, regarded as a new chapter in the development of national esports, is organised by the Việt Nam Sports Authority (VSA), Việt Nam Multimedia Corporation (VTC) and Việt Nam Recreational and Electronic Sports Association.

According to the organisers, this is the first time that a series of large-scale esports tournaments has been jointly implemented under the auspices of a state-run sports management agency. It is expected to become an annual event series, contributing to the development of a formal esports ecosystem and promoting the digital sports economy in the country.

There will be four main activities to be held in 2026 – Việt Nam Esports National Cup (VENC), Esports Grand Championship (EGC), Grand Esports Festival, and Grand Esports Awards.

Among them, the VENC 2026 will be an important competition for young talented players. It is scheduled next month with the Crossfire and Au Mobile titles, which feature a large number of competitors in Việt Nam. A total prize pool of US$13,000 is up for grab.

It is not only an event to scout the national team's athletes but also a part of the plan to establish a professional competition environment which will improve players' skills, technique, discipline and sportsmanship, creating a solid foundation for international tournaments in the near future.

Meanwhile, the EGC 2026 will feature strong teams such as South Korea, Japan, China, Chinese Taipei, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and the hosts.

They will compete in a range of titles including Audition PC, Summoners War and Au Mobile.

The EGC 2026 is expected to promote Việt Nam as a new hub of esports in the region and lift its position in the international arena.

The Grand Esports Festival will be held on July 9-12 in Hà Nội where esports fans will have opportunities to take part in various activities such as cosplay convention; in-depth conferences about esports and its role in promoting tourism and national images; and meet and greet with gaming idols.

The Grand Esports Awards will wrap up the year in December where the best players, teams and coaches and other outstanding individuals will be honoured for their achievements and contributions to the national esports development.

The launching event is one of the activities of the National Esports Development Strategy in the period 2026-30 that SAV and VTC Mobile, a core member of VTC, have agreed to implement through their Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation signed on May 14.

It raises expectations for a more systematic and professional direction for the domestic esports sector.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hồ An Phong took part in the event and delivered a speech.

"In the Strategy for the Development of Việt Nam's Cultural Industry to 2030, with a vision to 2045, the gaming sector, and especially esports, is identified as one of the important sectors. Esports not only creates cultural, entertainment, and sporting values, but also makes a positive contribution to the economy with a very rapid growth rate in Việt Nam," he said.

“Esports can create a diverse economic ecosystem, ranging from event organisation, media, design, event production to promoting tourism and the national image. If properly guided, this will be a field that makes a practical contribution to economic growth and digital transformation.”

He added that esports not only required quick reflexes and strategic thinking, but also fostered perseverance, discipline and teamwork. Its blend of entertainment and technological appeal made esports one of the most popular fields among young people worldwide.

In their deal, SAV and VTC Mobile agreed to focus on three key areas: developing high-cultural-valued esports tournaments and events; promoting the sports economy in the digital environment; and creating a formal esports ecosystem, improving teams' quality and international integration. — VNS