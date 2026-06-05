HCM City’s great advantages in growing its mechanical engineering industry

HCM CITY — HCM City’s mechanical engineering industry is poised for strong growth, driven by infrastructure investment, global supply chain shifts, and innovation by businesses, while its long-established industrial base, favourable logistics network, and increasingly supportive policies are expected to help it maintain its position as the country’s leading mechanical engineering hub, industry insiders said.

The city is home to thousands of enterprises operating in precision engineering, machinery manufacturing, steel structures, and supporting industries.

Many city-based firms have participated in major domestic and international projects.

Đại Dũng Metallic Manufacture Construction and Trade Corporation, for example, supplied thousands of tonnes of steel structures for stadiums used during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

In recent years, many mechanical engineering enterprises in the city have proactively invested in automation, advanced technologies, and production expansion to integrate more deeply into global supply chains.

In eastern HCM City, several companies that previously focused on supplying products for the domestic oil and gas sector are shifting towards manufacturing equipment for the energy, infrastructure, and heavy industry sectors.

One example is Southern Petroleum Construction Joint Stock Company (Alpha ECG), which has expanded into producing equipment for renewable energy plants, maritime applications, and industrial structures.

Around 90 per cent of the company’s products are now exported to markets like the US, Germany, Australia, Norway, South Korea, and Japan.

Similarly, Minh Việt Engineering and Construction JSC has evolved from a shipbuilding and oil-and-gas mechanical workshop into a manufacturer serving industrial and energy projects with six large factories.

In March, its new factory at the An Ngãi Industrial Cluster in Long Điền Commune reached full capacity, raising output to around 2,500 tonnes per month.

It has orders for until the end of 2026, prompting it to recruit an additional 300 workers.

Hoàng Trung Thao, director of the An Ngãi Factory under Minh Việt Engineering and Construction JSC, told Sài Gòn Giải Phóng (Liberated Saigon) newspaper: “We plan to expand workshops and invest in additional machinery, particularly modern equipment such as welding robots, CNC cutting machines, and precision machining tools.

“At the same time, the company is accelerating workforce training to meet future production requirements.”

Beyond its skilled workforce and manufacturing experience, the city also benefits from a well-developed logistics network, seaport system, and trade connectivity, helping businesses reduce transport costs and expand exports.

Besides, its approval of a specialised mechanical engineering industrial park spanning more than 780 hectares in Bình Cơ and Tân Uyên wards is expected to provide fresh momentum.

According to Huỳnh Kiều Sơn, permanent vice chairman of the HCM City Association of Mechanical and Electrical Enterprises (HAMEE), many member companies are adopting an “order-sharing” model, collaborating on large-scale projects instead of operating independently.

The approach helps reduce pressure on resources, improve responsiveness, and strengthen the competitiveness of domestic enterprises.

Opportunities from infrastructure investment

Experts said opportunities are expanding for Việt Nam’s mechanical engineering industry as the Government accelerates industrialisation and major infrastructure projects.

Dr Võ Trí Thành, former vice-president of the Central Institute for Economic Management, said the development of metro systems in HCM City and Hà Nội would create major opportunities for local firms to manufacture specialised equipment, steel structures, and precision components.

On the policy front, the Government issued in April Resolution No. 82/NQ-CP on drafting a Law on Key Industries aimed at institutionalising strategic orientations for industrialisation and modernisation.

The proposed legislation focuses on encouraging domestic manufacturing of key industrial products and strengthening supporting industries.

Another favourable factor is Việt Nam’s growing appeal as a destination amid the restructuring of global supply chains.

According to Thành, if the opportunity is fully utilised, Việt Nam could develop three to five major mechanical engineering conglomerates within the next few years, particularly in precision engineering, which is considered a core factor in industrialisation and modernisation.

Despite the strong potential, businesses still face significant challenges, particularly in accessing investment capital.

Nguyễn Đức Anh, owner of a company manufacturing drilling rig equipment and containers for the oil and gas sector in HCM City, said the industry requires huge investments and long breakeven periods.

Modern machinery and equipment alone could cost tens of billions of đồng, while preferential financing programmes for mechanical engineering enterprises remain limited and difficult to access, he pointed out.

Businesses need more suitable financing channels and stronger connections with factories and buyers to ensure stable demand for their products.

According to HAMEE, although HCM City resumed its interest rate subsidisation programme in late 2023, fewer than 5 per cent of member enterprises have managed to access the preferential loans.

Businesses have urged the city to simplify procedures for accessing capital and prioritise domestically manufactured mechanical products for public works and major projects, measures seen as crucial to encouraging long-term investment.

Industry insiders also stressed the need to strengthen linkages between foreign-invested enterprises and local companies, while improving transparency in component demand, technical standards, and production processes, to help Vietnamese firms participate more deeply in global supply chains.

According to the HCM City Statistics Office, the city’s industrial production index rose 11.2 per cent in the first four months of this year, while the mechanical engineering sector alone grew 13 per cent, reaffirming its important role in the city’s industrial structure. — VNS