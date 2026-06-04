NIC, ViSecurity hold cybersecurity training programme in HCM City

HÀ NỘI — As cyber threats grow more frequent and sophisticated, a new training programme in HCM City is helping equip officials and technology specialists with the skills needed to safeguard Việt Nam's digital transformation efforts.

The cybersecurity training programme, held from June 1 to 3, brought together IT, digital transformation and information security officials from government agencies, organisations and businesses.

The programme was organised by the National Innovation Centre (NIC) under the Ministry of Finance in collaboration with the Vietnam Innovation Network and Cybersecurity Experts Network (ViSecurity) and SUNEdu International Education JSC.

The event comes as cybersecurity threats in Việt Nam continue to increase in both frequency and complexity. According to the National Cyber Security Association, cyberattacks are increasingly targeting critical information systems at government agencies, financial institutions and enterprises.

Despite a decline in the number of cyberattacks on information systems in Việt Nam in 2025, losses incurred by businesses rose by 46.15 per cent from a year earlier.

The training programme forms part of efforts to implement the Politburo's Resolution No. 57 and the Prime Minister's Decision No. 515/QĐ-TTg on enhancing the operational capacity of the national cybersecurity protection force.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Nguyễn Khánh Linh, head of International Cooperation and Communications at NIC, said cybersecurity had become a fundamental requirement for the development of the digital economy and digital society.

“The organisation of the programme in HCM City, following the success of the first training course in Hà Nội, is a practical step to strengthen connections and improve cybersecurity capabilities for officials, experts and businesses in the region,” he said.

According to Ngô Tuấn Anh, chairman of ViSecurity, the programme was designed specifically for personnel responsible for information technology, digital transformation and information security. It focuses on improving their ability to identify, prevent and respond to modern cyber threats.

The curriculum covers cybersecurity in digital transformation, endpoint and system protection, network defence architecture, access control, cloud security, cryptography, threat intelligence, risk management, security monitoring and incident response.

A strong emphasis was placed on practical training, allowing participants to take part in attack-defence simulations, risk assessments and incident-response exercises.

NIC and ViSecurity said they expect the programme to help expand the cybersecurity expert community, strengthen cooperation in incident response and support the development of Việt Nam's cybersecurity ecosystem.

The initiative is also expected to contribute to the development of a highly skilled cybersecurity workforce and strengthen digital security capabilities across the public and private sectors, supporting the country's digital transformation and digital economy goals. — BIZHUB