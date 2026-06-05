Tourism sector seeks long-term strategy as Russian arrivals surge

HÀ NỘI — The tourism industry is calling for longer-term strategies to sustain a sharp rebound in arrivals from Russia, as charter flights resume and demand for winter sun holidays drives a surge in visitors to the country's popular destinations, industry insiders said.

According to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, Russian arrivals in the first four months of 2026 jumped nearly 300 per cent from a year earlier, outperforming many other European source markets.

Industry executives said part of the increase reflected a low base of comparison, as charter flights from Russia to Việt Nam only resumed in March 2025. Some Russian travellers also redirected holiday plans to Southeast Asia after the conflict escalated in the Middle East in late February this year.

At the same time, a recent report by the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) said Việt Nam ranked among the top 10 destinations for Russian travellers in the first quarter of 2026 by number of trips.

Phạm Anh Vũ, deputy general director of Viet Media Travel Co in Hà Nội, said bookings for Việt Nam - only tours and combined Indochina itineraries rose 20-25 per cent during the winter-spring season compared with the same period last year.

Russian tourists were returning strongly to the country’s beach destinations, particularly Nha Trang, Phan Thiết and Phú Quốc. This group of tourists tends to stay longer and spend more, helping tourism businesses maintain service capacity during the domestic low season, he told vneconomy.vn.

Tourism operators said many Russian visitors arriving on charter flights to Phú Quốc and Cam Ranh preferred staying at five-star resorts and combining leisure stays with limited sightseeing.

These tourists usually only visit one or two destinations but spend more time relaxing at each location, they said, reflecting a growing trend toward slower and more immersive travel experiences.

Anex Tour Vietnam Co in Khánh Hoà Province expects to bring 251,430 tourists from Russia and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries to Việt Nam between April and October, including around 183,270 visitors to Khánh Hòa.

Tourists are expected to stay between seven and 14 nights, mainly at three- to five-star hotels, according to the company's general director Nguyễn Đức Tấn.

Similarly, Đỗ Thị Hằng, director of the Hà Nội-based Amega Travel Co, told the online newspaper that her firm continues to receive 5,000-6,000 tourists from Russia and CIS countries to Khánh Hòa each month despite disruptions linked to tensions in the Middle East.

Beyond Khánh Hoà, other localities such as Quảng Ninh are also expected to attract more Russian travellers. The locality, home to Ha Long Bay, has intensified efforts to attract Russian visitors by inviting famtrip groups and travel agencies to survey tourism products, including kayaking, cave exploration, local cuisine and conference tourism.

A survey by Lux Group showed growing demand among Russian tourists for tailor-made cultural, historical and culinary tours.

The luxury cruise segment has also expanded rapidly, with demand for private yacht charters and three- to six-night itineraries linking Hạ Long and Lan Hạ bays doubling from a year earlier, the company said.

Nguyễn Việt Dũng, director of Quang Ninh’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said more than 100 famtrip groups from Russian travel businesses and agencies were expected to visit the province in the second quarter.

On May 17, a famtrip delegation from the Khánh Hòa Tourism Association and Russian tourism businesses held a working session with Quảng Ninh authorities as part of efforts to strengthen tourism cooperation.

During the event, Quảng Ninh signed a tourism promotion cooperation agreement covering Russia and CIS markets with the Khánh Hòa Tourism Association and Anex Tour Vietnam Co. The parties are promoting a linked tourism product under the theme 'One Route-Two Destinations: Khánh Hòa and Quảng Ninh'.

Challenges persist

Industry executives said one of the biggest challenges facing the tourism sector is a shortage of Russian-speaking workers, particularly tour guides, amid rising visitor numbers.

A representative from a tourism company said a shortage of Russian-speaking guides was creating difficulties for travel firms in organising and coordinating tour groups, as well as maintaining service quality amid rising international arrivals.

She said the company currently has around 40 internationally certified tour guides, but only 12 Russian-speaking guides.

Besides addressing a shortage of tour guides, businesses should diversify products for different segments of the Russian market, as travel preferences vary widely across Russia’s regions, experts said.

They added that promotion campaigns targeting Russian tourists also needed greater investment, including direct tourism promotion activities and Russian-language digital marketing.

Đoàn Thị Thanh Trà, deputy chief executive of Saigontourist, suggested that Việt Nam’s tourism sector should introduce stronger support policies to help businesses expand the Russian market.

This can include considering more favourable visa policies for group tours and expanding direct air links to new tourism destinations, Trà told vneconomy.vn.

Meanwhile, Phạm Hà, CEO of LuxGroup, said demand for specialised services is also rising rapidly, requiring tourism operators to provide more personalised and multilingual services.

Russian tourists are now shifting toward the mid- to high-end segment and are willing to pay for unique, private experiences with cultural depth, he said. — VNS