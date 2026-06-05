Dinh Mountain emerges as a captivating eco-tourism destination in Southeast Việt Nam

HCM CITY — Located to the east of HCM City, Dinh Mountain is a peaceful green retreat where nature, history and spiritual life blend harmoniously to create a distinctive attraction.

Without flashy beauty or massive tourism developments, Dinh Mountain wins visitors over with its untouched charm, cool forest trails, murmuring streams flowing through the wilderness and a rare sense of tranquillity.

A journey back to nature

Situated nearly 80km from the centre of HCM City and spanning the wards of Tân Hải, Long Hương and Châu Pha, Dinh Mountain has long been a familiar destination for nature lovers, adventure seekers and weekend travellers.

Rising more than 500m above sea level, the mountain is covered by vast green forests and a network of natural streams winding around its slopes.

Beyond its appeal as an eco-tourism site, Dinh Mountain also bears historical significance linked to Việt Nam’s revolutionary past.

According to historical records, the name “Dinh Mountain” originated during the Nguyễn Lords era, when General Yên Thành Hầu led troops from Phú Yên to explore and develop the Bà Rịa region.

Military camps were reportedly established on the mountain as command posts during the early settlement period. These historical layers have added remarkable depth to the site.

One weekend morning, as the sun began to rise over the horizon, groups of travellers and backpackers set off on their journey to conquer Dinh Mountain.

The winding road leading uphill passed beneath dense forest canopies, while the cool air and earthy scent lingering after rain awakened every sense.

Unlike the bustling beaches of nearby Vũng Tàu, Dinh Mountain offers a sense of peace and untouched beauty.

Along the route, visitors can easily spot streams weaving through rocky outcrops, moss-covered boulders and the echoing calls of birds deep within the forest.

For many young travellers, Dinh Mountain is more than just a tourist destination; it is a place to recharge after stressful working days.

Many groups choose to trek through the forest, camp overnight or hunt for sunrise views from the summit to fully embrace the mountain’s natural beauty.

Phạm Quỳnh Anh from Cát Lái Ward in HCM City said the most memorable part of her trip was the feeling of immersing herself completely in nature.

“Coming to Dinh Mountain felt like restoring my energy after the pressures of daily life. The air is fresh, the forest is lush and standing amidst the mountains listening to the streams flow peacefully made me feel calm, as though I had entered an entirely different world,” she said.

One of the most popular attractions on the mountain is La Bàn Peak, regarded as a prime viewpoint overlooking the former Bà Rịa–Vũng Tàu area from above.

Local residents said the area once served as a helicopter landing site for the US military due to its flat terrain and wide visibility.

Today, it has become a favourite check-in spot among young visitors.

To reach La Bàn Peak, travellers must walk along winding forest trails and slippery rocky paths.

Although the journey can be physically demanding, the panoramic scenery at the summit quickly makes the effort worthwhile.

From an elevation of more than 500m, the former cities of Bà Rịa and Vũng Tàu, together with the Long Sơn Peninsula, unfold beneath the horizon.

Residential areas intermingle with stretches of green forest, forming a vibrant natural landscape.

While La Bàn Peak appeals to adventurous visitors, Suối Tiên and Suối Đá streams provide a gentler and more relaxing experience.

Originating from mountain springs near the summit, the streams flow along the slopes, forming crystal-clear pools.

Large moss-covered rocks line the banks, shaded year-round by forest trees.

After completing their climb, many visitors stop by the streams to rest, soak in the cool water or simply sit quietly listening to the sound of flowing water in the peaceful surroundings.

Lê Thùy Linh, a visitor from Đồng Nai City, said: “What I love most about Dinh Mountain is that it still retains its natural beauty and has not been overly affected by tourism activities. It remains very untouched, the atmosphere is pleasant and it is far less noisy. Sitting beside the stream listening to the water flow makes all my stress disappear.”

According to experienced backpackers, the period from the end of the year to early summer is considered the best time to explore Dinh Mountain, thanks to the dry weather, safer trails and clearer streams.

Spiritual space amid the forest

In addition to its natural scenery, Dinh Mountain is also known as a spiritual destination, home to several pagodas hidden deep within the forest.

Among the most notable is Hang Mai Pagoda, perched dramatically on the mountainside.

Despite the passage of time and the impact of war, the pagoda continues to attract Buddhist followers and visitors seeking peace and spiritual reflection.

Nearby stands Tây Phương Pagoda, an old pagoda famous for the monkeys living naturally around the area. The playful yet friendly animals have become a unique feature of the site.

Meanwhile, Phật Quang Pagoda regularly hosts Buddhist ceremonies and cultural activities, drawing large numbers of locals and visitors during major festivals such as Vesak and Vu Lan.

Amid the stillness of the mountains, the sound of temple bells blending with the rustling wind through the trees creates a profound sense of serenity.

Perhaps this is why many people come to Dinh Mountain not only for tourism but also to regain emotional balance.

In recent years, alongside the growing popularity of experiential and eco-tourism, Dinh Mountain has gradually emerged as an attractive destination for both local and out-of-province visitors.

With its proximity to major urban centres, untouched natural scenery and distinctive historical and cultural values, the mountain is considered to hold significant potential for the development of green tourism, trekking and eco-resorts.

However, according to visitors and local residents, effective tourism development must go hand in hand with environmental protection, forest conservation and ensuring safety for trekking and camping activities.

At present, volunteer groups and trekking clubs regularly organise litter collection campaigns and environmental awareness activities at Dinh Mountain to help preserve the site’s pristine beauty.

With its unique combination of landscapes, historical significance and spiritual culture, Dinh Mountain is steadily affirming its position as one of HCM City’s most distinctive eco-tourism destinations, enriching the tourism map of Southeast Việt Nam. — VNS