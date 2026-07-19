Hà Nội named world's second friendliest city for customer service

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's capital has been ranked the world's second friendliest city for customer service, according to a new global survey by MoneySuperMarket, earning recognition for the warmth and hospitality shown by its service staff.

According to Malaysia's The Star, Việt Nam has consistently been voted among the world's 10 most welcoming countries in recent years. While Southeast Asia is widely regarded as one of the friendliest regions for travellers, the newspaper noted that Việt Nam is regularly singled out by visitors for its hospitality.

In an article published on July 17, The Star reported that MoneySuperMarket recently released its list of the 10 Friendliest Cities for Customer Service.

Hà Nội was the only city in Southeast Asia to make the top 10, ranking second globally.

The ranking described the Vietnamese capital as a destination where friendly staff and attentive customer service contribute significantly to visitors' experiences. According to the report, this hospitality reflects Việt Nam's long-standing cultural values that emphasise community spirit, social harmony and welcoming guests.

The rankings were compiled by analysing more than 100,000 customer reviews of businesses, including restaurants, attractions, entertainment venues and leisure activities, across 107 cities worldwide.

Edinburgh in Scotland topped the list with a positive customer service rating of 59 per cent, followed by Hà Nội with 58.6 per cent and Liverpool in England with 58.3 per cent.

The remaining cities in the top 10 were Paris (57.5 per cent), Dublin (57.3 per cent), Montreal (56.8 per cent), Vienna (55.6 per cent), Abu Dhabi (55.3 per cent), Birmingham (54.2 per cent) and Bristol (53.7 per cent). — VNS