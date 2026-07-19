Hà Nội named world's second friendliest city for customer service

|Tourists enjoy xích lô (cyclo) ride through Hà Nội streets. VNA/VNS Photos
HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's capital has been ranked the world's second friendliest city for customer service, according to a new global survey by MoneySuperMarket, earning recognition for the warmth and hospitality shown by its service staff.
According to Malaysia's The Star, Việt Nam has consistently been voted among the world's 10 most welcoming countries in recent years. While Southeast Asia is widely regarded as one of the friendliest regions for travellers, the newspaper noted that Việt Nam is regularly singled out by visitors for its hospitality.
In an article published on July 17, The Star reported that MoneySuperMarket recently released its list of the 10 Friendliest Cities for Customer Service.
Hà Nội was the only city in Southeast Asia to make the top 10, ranking second globally.
The ranking described the Vietnamese capital as a destination where friendly staff and attentive customer service contribute significantly to visitors' experiences. According to the report, this hospitality reflects Việt Nam's long-standing cultural values that emphasise community spirit, social harmony and welcoming guests.
The rankings were compiled by analysing more than 100,000 customer reviews of businesses, including restaurants, attractions, entertainment venues and leisure activities, across 107 cities worldwide.
Edinburgh in Scotland topped the list with a positive customer service rating of 59 per cent, followed by Hà Nội with 58.6 per cent and Liverpool in England with 58.3 per cent.
The remaining cities in the top 10 were Paris (57.5 per cent), Dublin (57.3 per cent), Montreal (56.8 per cent), Vienna (55.6 per cent), Abu Dhabi (55.3 per cent), Birmingham (54.2 per cent) and Bristol (53.7 per cent). — VNS
|International visitors tour the Hỏa Lò Prison Relic in Hà Nội.
|Tourists enjoy an experience of making lotus tea at Quảng An, Hà Nội.
|Tourists enjoy an experience of making lotus tea at Quảng An, Hà Nội.
|A visitor poses with lotus flower at the Hanoi Lotus Festival 2026.
|The exhibition showcasing the finest products of Việt Nam's traditional craft villages at the Thăng Long–Hà Nội Festival 2025 attracts international visitors.
|Thê Húc Bridge, which leads to Ngọc Sơn Temple and is one of Hà Nội's most iconic architectural landmarks, is a popular check-in spot for international visitors.
|The exhibition showcasing the finest products of Việt Nam's traditional craft villages at the Thăng Long–Hà Nội Festival 2025 attracts international visitors.
|International visitors take souvenir photos at the exhibition showcasing the finest products of traditional craft villages during the Thăng Long–Hà Nội Festival 2025.
|Foreign tourists enjoy calligraphy at Quốc Tử Giám (The Temple of Literature) in Hà Nội.
|Water puppet - a traditional art form that is popular to domestic and foreign tourists.