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New summer tour products in HCM City

May 10, 2026 - 15:41
As the summer holiday nears, HCM City is rolling out new tourism offerings to wow local and foreign visitors, including a fancy dining and art performance experience, relaxing cruise trip on the Saigon River with folk music and exciting helicopter tours to admire the city from above.

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