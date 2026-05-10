New summer tour products in HCM City

As the summer holiday nears, HCM City is rolling out new tourism offerings to wow local and foreign visitors, including a fancy dining and art performance experience, relaxing cruise trip on the Saigon River with folk music and exciting helicopter tours to admire the city from above.
From lush ecological zones to living heritage villages, Tuyên Quang is reshaping its tourism landscape by weaving together indigenous culture, community life and natural assets into deeply immersive travel experiences.
Ninh Bình is reshaping its future by drawing on a thousand-year past. Anchored in long-standing cultural values, unrivalled natural landscapes and a commitment to sustainable development, the province is pursuing a bold strategy for 2025 - 2030 to become a centrally governed Millennium Heritage City.
Alongside facilitating licensing procedures and improving connectivity between the two bays, competent forces, including border guards, waterway police, and port authorities, will strengthen oversight and strictly handle violations to maintain security, safety, and a fair tourism business environment.
The Việt Nam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2026 will prioritise business-to-business networking to attract more international visitors, while continuing to offer travel deals and experiences for the public, the organisers confirmed here at a press conference on Monday.
Many Vietnamese tourists have booked tours since early March for the upcoming Hùng Kings’ Commemoration Day and April 30 holidays, as a prolonged nine-day break triggers an early surge in travel demand.