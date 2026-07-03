Cloud Market on the ‘Roof of the Mekong Delta’ offers a rare, authentic experience

As experiential travel continues to gain popularity, the Cloud Market atop Cấm Mountain in An Giang Province has emerged as a distinctive destination, defined by its simplicity and authenticity.

Unlike the bustling markets in the lowlands, the early-morning market on Cấm Mountain offers a quieter, almost surreal atmosphere. Visitors often feel as though they are stepping into a living painting, where daily life blends seamlessly with drifting clouds and forested peaks.

Cấm Mountain, also known as Thiên Cấm Sơn, is located in Núi Cấm Commune, An Giang Province. Rising to about 710-715m above sea level, it is the highest peak in the legendary Thất Sơn (Seven Mountains) range and is often referred to as the 'roof of the Mekong Delta'.

With its cool climate year-round and dramatic natural landscape, the mountain has become a well-known spiritual and eco-tourism destination in southern Việt Nam. While many visitors come to explore religious sites such as Vạn Linh Pagoda, the Large Buddha Pagoda or the giant Maitreya Buddha statue, others are drawn to a more local experience – the Cloud Market.

A market in the sea of clouds

Located near Thuỷ Liêm Lake within the tourism complex on the mountain’s summit, the Cloud Market takes its name from its natural setting. In the early hours, thick mist blankets the slopes, turning the entire area into a sea of white clouds. Vendors and customers move through the fog, their figures appearing and disappearing, creating a scene that feels both real and dreamlike.

For many, the experience is reminiscent of highland markets in northern Việt Nam rather than the Mekong Delta’s riverine culture.

Neàng Phôn, 76, a resident of Thiên Tuế Hamlet in Núi Cấm Commune, has been associated with the market for decades. She explained that the name 'Cloud Market' comes from the early morning mist that covers the area when the market opens.

“When I was younger, I carried goods up the mountain myself. Now I hire a vehicle to bring my products here,” she said. Her stall sells dried bamboo shoots, palm sugar and wild vegetables from the region. “Local people bring what they grow or collect to the market, so the products are usually fresh, safe and affordable.”

The market begins before sunrise. As roosters crow across the mountains, vendors – many of them residents, including Khmer women living at the foot of the mountain – carry their goods up to the summit. Their simple baskets are filled with forest vegetables, seasonal fruits, traditional cakes and local specialties, arranged on open grassy areas.

What makes the Cloud Market particularly unique is its short duration. It lasts only a few hours in the early morning. Once it ends, vendors either continue selling around the mountain or return home. This fleeting nature adds to its appeal, offering visitors a glimpse into an authentic local rhythm of life.

Walking through the market, visitors can easily find products that reflect the character of the Thất Sơn area. These include freshly harvested forest vegetables, southern-style cakes, seasonal fruits and simple local dishes.

Nguyễn Thu Cúc, a visitor from HCM City, said she had long heard about the market before finally experiencing it in person.

“It feels like walking on clouds. You can shop, take photos and enjoy the atmosphere at the same time. It’s a great place for people who love travel and photography,” she said.

Beyond trading goods, the Cloud Market reflects the cultural life of the local community. Everyday conversations, laughter and the sight of traditional shoulder poles create a vivid and genuine cultural space. Many visitors say what stays with them most after the trip is not what they bought, but the sense of peace and closeness while enjoying breakfast in the cool mountain air.

In recent years, the market has become a popular destination for young travellers seeking to 'hunt clouds'. The best time to visit is between 5am and 7am, when the first light of sunrise appears and mist still lingers across the summit.

From July to September, the market is considered to be at its most beautiful. During this period, thick clouds often cover the area, combined with cooler temperatures – a rare experience in the Mekong Delta.

According to local tourism representatives, the market is organised in a way that makes it easy for visitors to explore and purchase local specialties or fresh produce as souvenirs.

From the market area, visitors can enjoy sweeping views of Thuỷ Liêm Lake, the imposing Maitreya Buddha statue, the tranquil Vạn Linh Pagoda and the surrounding mountain ranges. In the crisp, cool air, the scenery offers a sense of calm rarely found in the region.

To reach the summit of Cấm Mountain, visitors can travel by motorbike or car along mountain roads, or take a cable car system stretching about 3.5km. From the cable car cabins, the full panorama of the Thất Sơn mountains unfolds, adding another highlight to the journey.

Blending natural beauty with local culture, the Cloud Market continues to offer a unique experience for those seeking a different perspective on the Mekong Delta. — VNS