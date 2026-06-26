Thịnh Long Beach: a quiet coastal escape in northern Việt Nam

For travellers seeking unspoiled beauty and an authentic glimpse of life along Việt Nam’s northern coast, Thịnh Long Beach offers a refreshing alternative to the country’s more crowded seaside destinations.

Located at the mouth of the Ninh Cơ River as it flows into the Gulf of Tonkin, Thịnh Long Beach in Hải Thịnh Commune, Ninh Bình Province, is one of the oldest coastal tourism sites in the northern region. Despite its long history, the beach remains relatively under the radar, preserving a sense of calm and simplicity that is increasingly rare.

From central Hà Nội, the journey to Thịnh Long is around 135 to 150km, depending on the route. Thanks to newly completed expressways and coastal roads, travel time has been reduced to approximately two and a half hours, making it an ideal weekend getaway for those looking to escape the capital’s bustle.

What sets Thịnh Long apart is not dramatic scenery or luxury resorts, but its understated charm. A long stretch of sandy shoreline meets the grey-blue waters typical of the northern coast, while rows of whispering casuarina trees sway in the sea breeze. Fishing boats rest near the estuary, and the slow, steady rhythm of daily life in the coastal village creates a tranquil atmosphere.

Unlike the vibrant beach hubs of central and southern Việt Nam, Thịnh Long offers a more grounded experience. Here, visitors can take leisurely walks along the shore at sunrise, watching the first light emerge over the Gulf of Tonkin, or in the late afternoon, when fishing boats return from offshore trips laden with their catch.

According to the Ninh Bình Tourism Promotion Centre, the Thịnh Long coastal area is divided into three main beach zones, each catering to different activities. Some sections are suited for relaxation, while others accommodate group activities and outdoor experiences, including expansive tidal flats that open up opportunities for exploration.

One of the beach’s key advantages is its gentle natural slope and relatively calm waves during the summer months, making it especially suitable for families with children. The safe and open shoreline allows visitors to enjoy the sea without the intensity often found in more exposed coastal areas.

Beyond its appeal as a summer retreat, Thịnh Long also offers insights into the cultural traditions of a long-established fishing community. Early mornings at the Ninh Cơ estuary are particularly lively, as fishing boats return and unload fresh seafood — shrimp, crab, mackerel, pomfret and squid — straight onto the shore.

This is the perfect time for visitors to witness the daily routines of local fishermen and experience the working life of a northern coastal village. Along the beachfront, many households continue traditional practices, such as seafood processing and fish sauce production, preserving culinary heritage passed down through generations.

Seafood is undoubtedly one of Thịnh Long’s biggest draws. With a longstanding fishing industry, local restaurants benefit from a constant supply of fresh ingredients. Popular dishes include grilled squid, charcoal-grilled mackerel, steamed crab and clams cooked in light, aromatic broth, all carrying the distinctive flavours of the northern sea.

In addition to fresh seafood, visitors can sample regional specialities, such as traditional fish sauce, dried seafood products and rustic dishes prepared using time-honoured local recipes.

In recent years, Ninh Bình has been mostly associated with limestone karst landscapes, cultural heritage and eco-tourism. But with an expanded coastline after last year's administrative adjustments, the province is now working to develop new marine tourism products. Thịnh Long is considered a key focal point in this strategy.

The 2026 Ninh Bình sea tourism season, held in Thịnh Long under the theme 'Ninh Bình – From Sacred Mountains to Vast Seas', highlights efforts to connect heritage tourism with coastal and ecological experiences. This marks an important step in diversifying the province’s tourism offerings and expanding the range of experiences available to visitors.

Travel tips

For those planning a visit, the best time to experience Thịnh Long Beach is during the summer months from June to August. During this period, the weather is typically dry, with gentle sunshine illuminating the long sandy shore — ideal for swimming, relaxation and outdoor activities.

In addition to seafood, visitors should not miss local delicacies such as nem nắm (fermented pork rolls), bánh gai (Vietnamese ramie leaf cake) and bánh nhãn (longan ball pastry).

Nearby attractions can also enrich the journey. Hải Lý’s abandoned church, standing precariously by the sea, offers a haunting yet photogenic reminder of the past. The Trần Temple complex provides a spiritual retreat dedicated to the revered Trần Dynasty kings, while Phú Nhai Basilica impresses with its grand Catholic architecture, among the largest of its kind in the region.

With its quiet charm, cultural authenticity and evolving tourism landscape, Thịnh Long Beach is steadily emerging as a compelling destination — one that invites travellers to slow down and rediscover the simple rhythms of coastal life in northern Việt Nam. — VNS