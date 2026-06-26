Đà Nẵng to promote tourism through digital platforms

ĐÀ NẴNG — Đà Nẵng’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism has launched a tourism promotion campaign on social networks titled Đà Nẵng Storytellers, with an aim of drawing the participation of Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) and Key Opinion Consumers (KOCs) to boost tourism through digital platforms.

The department said it would attract more than 100 KOLs, KOCs, travel bloggers, vloggers and content creators from around the country and worldwide to join experiential farm trips at favourite destinations and traditional cultural spots in the central city.

According to the tourism department, 70 per cent of travellers seek tour options through information shared on social networks including Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, South Korea's Naver blog and other platforms.

The department stated that the campaign will be spread online with a message Your Đà Nẵng-Your Stories, sparking creativity among KOLs and KOCs in telling stories of Đà Nẵng tourism experiences for more engagement and accessibility.

Previously, the city had held promotional initiatives in Japan at the Tabihaku Travel Expo in Osaka's Umeda area and in the wider Kansai region.

According to a report from Vietnam Airlines, bookings for flights from Japan to Đà Nẵng have increased, particularly flights from Kansai and Tokyo to Đà Nẵng.

The airlines said flights from Osaka and Kansai to Đà Nẵng have increased from four to five per week with bookings between July and October, while the Tokyo to Đà Nẵng air service will be bumped up from seven return flights to 11 flights per week.

In a push to expand Đà Nẵng's tourism brand recognition abroad, the city’s Tourism Association has also shared some of central Việt Nam's signature scents at the Aromas and Perfumes in Tourism conference in Nice, France.

Vice chairman of the association Nguyễn Đức Quỳnh said the herbal scents would stay in travellers' memories for a long time, while natural herbal aromas are available everywhere in Việt Nam, including lotus, agarwood, cajeput, citronella, cinnamon, star anise and coffee beans.

Quỳnh said oil extracts from Trà My cinnamon and Huế-grown cajeput in central Việt Nam were presented at the perfume conference.

He added that Việt Nam and Đà Nẵng tourism workers could build a unique brand, the scents of central Việt Nam and other signature aromas, for in tourism promotion campaigns.

With more than 2,300 hotels and resorts with 61,000 rooms in the city, Đà Nẵng hosted 17.3 million tourists last year.

The beach hub was the first locality in Việt Nam to launch a cuisine experience campaign, the Đà Nẵng Food Tour, and offer 10,000 cuisine passports, the first of its kind in Việt Nam, providing tasting opportunities at 50 restaurants in the city. — VNS