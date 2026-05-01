Hà Nội and HCM City among world’s top 100 walkable cities

Beyond Europe, the list features prominent destinations from Asia and the Americas, including Tokyo, Kyoto and New York City. The inclusion of Hà Nội and Hồ Chí Minh City highlights the growing appeal of Southeast Asian cities on the global experiential tourism map.

Experts note that Hà Nội’s strengths lie in its Old Quarter, characterised by narrow streets, dense clusters of shops, heritage sites and traditional cultural spaces, an environment well suited to leisurely, unstructured walking, a style popular among European travellers. Meanwhile, Hồ Chí Minh City attracts visitors with its dynamic pace of life, the blend of historic and modern architecture, and its rich street food culture.

The presence of Việt Nam’s two largest cities in the ranking not only reflects their urban tourism potential, but also underscores a broader shift towards sustainable travel, where slower, more environmentally friendly experiences are increasingly favoured.

GuruWalk’s list is considered a useful reference for international travellers when choosing destinations, particularly for those seeking to discover local culture through walking, an approach that is both economical and deeply immersive. VNS