Hà Nội and HCM City among world’s top 100 walkable cities

|Hà Nội and Ho Chi Minh City have been ranked among the world’s top 100 cities for walking tours, thanks to their distinctive urban character, closely located attractions and vibrant street life.
Beyond Europe, the list features prominent destinations from Asia and the Americas, including Tokyo, Kyoto and New York City. The inclusion of Hà Nội and Hồ Chí Minh City highlights the growing appeal of Southeast Asian cities on the global experiential tourism map.
Experts note that Hà Nội’s strengths lie in its Old Quarter, characterised by narrow streets, dense clusters of shops, heritage sites and traditional cultural spaces, an environment well suited to leisurely, unstructured walking, a style popular among European travellers. Meanwhile, Hồ Chí Minh City attracts visitors with its dynamic pace of life, the blend of historic and modern architecture, and its rich street food culture.
The presence of Việt Nam’s two largest cities in the ranking not only reflects their urban tourism potential, but also underscores a broader shift towards sustainable travel, where slower, more environmentally friendly experiences are increasingly favoured.
GuruWalk’s list is considered a useful reference for international travellers when choosing destinations, particularly for those seeking to discover local culture through walking, an approach that is both economical and deeply immersive. VNS
|A double-decker bus tour offers visitors a convenient way to explore Hà Nội.
|The Temple of Literature, a special national relic site, is one of the capital’s most iconic landmarks.
|The walking area around Hoàn Kiếm Lake remains a popular weekend destination for both residents and tourists.
|Large numbers of international tourists visited Hà Nội during the National Day holiday (September 2, 2023).
|Crowds gather around Hoàn Kiếm Lake during the Lunar New Year holiday.
|Tourists visit Trấn Quốc Pagoda during the Lunar New Year (2026).
|Đồng Xuân Night Market is a must-visit destination for travellers to the capital.
|Foreign visitors enjoy the autumn atmosphere at West Lake.
|The Saigon Central Post Office remains a major attraction for both domestic and foreign tourists.
|International visitors tour the Independence Palace.
|The arched façade featuring a portrait of President Hồ Chí Minh is a distinctive highlight of the Saigon Central Post Office.
|Historic, cultural and architectural landmarks in central Ho Chi Minh City have long been must-visit stops for international travellers exploring a dynamic and modern metropolis.
|The Hồ Chí Minh City Opera House, built in French colonial style, is regarded as one of the largest and most beautiful theatres in Southeast Asia.
|Nhà Rồng Wharf lies along the Sài Gòn River and is connected to District 1 via Khánh Hội Bridge.
|International tourists visit and shop at Bình Tây Market in District 6, Hồ Chí Minh City.
|The walking space surrounding Hoàn Kiếm Lake is among the capital’s most popular weekend destinations, drawing thousands for sightseeing and leisure activities.
|Pedestrian streets around Hoàn Kiếm Lake attract large numbers of residents and visitors during the National Day holiday (September 2, 2023).