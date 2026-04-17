Season by season, Lào Cai keeps surprising tourists

LÀO CAI — Lào Cai is coming into its own as a destination that changes with the seasons, drawing visitors back time and again with a growing mix of tourism products, resort models and local cultural experiences that appeal to both domestic and international travellers.

A key advantage of Lào Cai is its seasonal diversity. Each season offers distinct experiences: spring festivals, summer escapes from the heat, autumn cloud hunting and winter snowy experiences. This rhythm throughout the year not only enhances the visitor experience but also helps Lào Cai develop into a true year-round destination.

Tourism development in the province has brought more than economic benefits. It supports local livelihoods in the highlands, contributes to preserving traditional culture and promotes the local image to a wider audience. As tourism expands, cultural heritage is increasingly transformed into tangible experiences, helping traditions remain alive and meaningful rather than disappearing into the past.

In the first three months of 2026, Lào Cai welcomed about 3.4 million tourists and generated nearly VNĐ13 trillion in tourism revenue. Thanks to the diversification of tourism products, many local areas, including Sa Pa, Bắc Hà, Văn Chấn, Y Tý and Mù Căng Chải, have become increasingly attractive destinations.

The growth is not only reflected in visitor numbers but also in the development and upgrade of new tourism products. This is an important factor in confirming Lào Cai’s potential as a year-round place to visit. In the first quarter of 2026, many products were developed or improved, especially adventure sports tourism, healing tourism and community-based tourism. While Sa Pa and Bắc Hà remain familiar choices, tourists are now more actively seeking new locations such as Nghĩa Đô and Lâm Thượng, showing the expanding appeal of Lào Cai beyond traditional routes.

Accommodation capacity continues to rise and the province is increasingly attracting visitors through a combination of high-end resorts and homestay models. In Y Tý Commune, many accommodations reach high occupancy rates on weekends and during the spring festival.

According to a representative from a local resort, occupancy rates at the beginning of the year were close to 100 per cent and visitor numbers increased fourfold compared to the previous year. These results suggest that travellers are not only coming for major landmarks but also looking for authentic mountain-stay experiences.

International tourism has also grown strongly, particularly visitors from Europe and Japan. This indicates that places like Y Tý are becoming more attractive to international travellers seeking nature, culture and distinctive experiences beyond typical mass tourism.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Y Tý commune Nguyễn Văn Tài shared that in the first three months of 2026 alone, Y Tý welcomed 9,200 tourists, three times higher than the same period last year. He noted that the implementation of Decree No. 299/2025/NĐ-CP, which removes the requirement for permits to enter border areas for foreigners legally residing in Việt Nam, has created more favourable conditions for attracting international tourists.

Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Trần Sơn Bình said the locality is aiming to become a year-round tourism centre of the country and a growth pole supported by a specialised, high-quality system of tourism products. The tourism sector is focusing on green and sustainable development and promoting innovation in its growth model.

This includes building a system with unique products, flagship experiences and complementary offerings, while also advancing digital transformation through digitisation, virtual tourism and smart tourism, improving visitor experience in line with global trends.

Diversifying tourism products

Adventure tourism remains a strong suit in Lào Cai, with trekking, mountain climbing and marathon experiences in Sa Pa, Bát Xát and Si Ma Cai continuing to attract adventurous travellers, including young people. Routes such as Lảo Thẩn, Lùng Cúng and Tà Xùa have become notable new destinations, appealing not only for their challenging terrain but also for their spectacular landscapes.

At the same time, healing tourism is being increasingly developed. Visitors can experience local identity through services such as herbal bathing for the Red Dao community, eco-tourism and health care activities in Sa Pa, Y Tý and Tả Van. When nature and local culture are connected in one itinerary, Lào Cai creates a distinctive tourism signature that helps visitors feel both relaxed and inspired.

Community-based tourism is also expanding. In the first quarter, Lào Cai focused on building community-based tourism villages meeting ASEAN standards in Nghĩa Đô and Lâm Thượng. Many localities, such as Bảo Yên, Bắc Hà and Bát Xát, are developing agricultural tourism and ethnic cultural experience tourism, creating more participatory travel options and ensuring the benefits of tourism reach local communities.

Regional tour promotion has contributed to increasing tourists’ length of stay and spending. Travellers are encouraged to join routes exploring the terraced rice fields of northwest Việt Nam and heritage routes connecting Sa Pa with surrounding localities, making tourism itineraries more diverse than single-destination visits.

Bình added that the achievements in the first quarter provide an important foundation for the province’s next steps. The tourism industry has implemented synchronised solutions such as promotion, advertising, product development and improvement of the tourism environment.

“The growth in the number of tourists and revenue shows that the province’s development orientation is appropriate,” Bình said.

The province currently has 37 recognised tourist areas and destinations, including the Sa Pa National Tourist Area and two provincial-level tourist areas. It also has 2,138 accommodation establishments with around 20,600 rooms, including more than 700 homestays, supporting the increasing demand from visitors.

However, Lào Cai’s tourism sector still faces challenges, including a lack of unique products, limited night-time economic services and shortages in high-quality human resources. In the coming period, the province will continue implementing policies to support tourism development, attract investment, promote digital transformation and strengthen destination promotion.

Lào Cai tourism is expected to break through this year through strong momentum from the first quarter. If the growth continues, the land known as the source of the river, the peak of the mountain, will increasingly affirm its position as a leading attractive destination in Việt Nam. — VNS