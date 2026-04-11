VITM 2026 at peak: a dynamic showcase of a transforming tourism market

By Lê Hương

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2026 is in full swing in downtown Hà Nội, drawing thousands of visitors each day for consultations, exchanges and on-site bookings.

The 15th annual event has brought together representatives from 31 provinces and cities, alongside delegates from 20 countries and territories. Nearly 400 booths hosted by more than 600 organisations and businesses are on display, including 15 per cent from international exhibitors, reflecting both the scale and growing global engagement of Việt Nam’s tourism sector.

Held under the theme “Digital Transformation and Green Growth – Elevating Vietnam Tourism”, the fair aims to encourage localities and businesses to develop green destinations, sustainable tourism products and a workforce equipped with knowledge of environmentally responsible practices, contributing to positioning tourism as a green economic sector.

Strengthening international linkages

International participation remains a highlight of this year’s event. Amirah Nadiah Mazlan, representative of the Malaysian Tourism Promotion Board in Hồ Chí Minh City, told Việt Nam News that the fair provides an important platform to deepen bilateral tourism ties.

“We are here at VITM 2026 to promote Visit Malaysia 2026 and to welcome more Vietnamese travellers to Malaysia. We have seen strong growth in two-way travel, which reflects the close relationship between Malaysia and Việt Nam,” she said.

She added that Malaysia would continue to expand cooperation with airlines and travel agencies in Việt Nam, while organising roadshows in major cities such as Hà Nội, Hồ Chí Minh City and Đà Nẵng to further promote the destination.

Visitors seek value and reliability

For domestic visitors, VITM remains a trusted venue to explore travel options and compare offerings ahead of the summer season.

Phạm Thị Vân Yến, a regular attendee, said she visits the fair every year to plan upcoming trips.

“The fair is lively and offers a full picture of travel trends. We often choose beach destinations such as Nha Trang, Đà Lạt, Vũng Tàu, Quy Nhơn and Hạ Long, and usually travel with Vietnam Airlines,” she said.

Meanwhile, Nguyễn Thị Kim Thanh noted that while her family is planning an overseas trip this year, rising airfares have pushed up tour prices.

“Compared to last month, prices have increased by a few million đồng. However, coming to the fair gives us confidence in the service providers, so we still decide to book the tour we prefer,” she said.

Vũ Đào Hùng, another visitor, said the fair allows customers to make informed decisions.

“Prices have fluctuated, but remain acceptable. Here, we can compare different companies, find suitable tours and feel more secure about our choices,” he said.

These perspectives suggest a shift in consumer behaviour, with travellers placing greater emphasis on credibility, experience and transparency rather than price alone.

Businesses pivot towards experience-driven products

In line with the event’s theme, many travel companies are showcasing new products that emphasise flexibility, personalisation and sustainability.

Phạm Văn Bảy, a representative of Vietravel, said the company is offering promotions of up to 30 per cent on domestic tours and savings of up to VNĐ10 million (US$380) on international packages.

“Beyond pricing incentives, we are focusing on diversifying our product lines, including premium offerings, youth-oriented travel and ESG-based products that integrate environmental responsibility with customer experience,” he said.

The company is also expanding flexible travel formats such as combo packages and free-and-easy options, allowing customers to tailor itineraries to their needs and budgets.

Similarly, other firms are promoting “no shopping” tours and wellness tourism while applying digital technologies to enhance customer experience. According to industry representatives, the market is gradually shifting from standardised group tours to personalised travel experiences supported by data and technology.

Localities promote distinct identities

The fair also serves as a platform for localities to introduce their tourism potential and seek partnerships.

Nguyễn Kim Chung, Deputy Director of the Gia Lai Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said the province is hosting the National Tourism Year 2026 with a series of 244 events.

“We aim to promote Gia Lai’s cultural values and natural landscapes, while connecting with travel businesses to develop tour routes that combine highland and coastal experiences,” she said.

Such efforts reflect a broader trend among destinations to diversify products and enhance competitiveness in a rapidly evolving market.

New offerings highlight experiential travel

New tourism products unveiled at the fair further illustrate the sector’s shift towards experiential travel.

LuxGroup introduced its Amiral Cruises for Presidents, a boutique river cruise product on the Sài Gòn River scheduled to launch in June 2026.

According to CEO Phạm Hà, the project combines cultural, culinary and entertainment experiences, following a “slow travel” approach and contributing to the development of the night-time economy.

Towards sustainable growth

Across the fair, the emphasis on green growth and digital transformation is evident. From ESG-oriented products to sustainable destination development strategies, VITM 2026 reflects the industry’s transition towards higher-quality, more responsible tourism.

As the summer travel season approaches, the bustling atmosphere at the Friendship Cultural Palace underscores renewed confidence in the market. More importantly, it signals a broader shift in Việt Nam’s tourism sector towards sustainability, innovation and enhanced visitor experience. VNS