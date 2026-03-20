Hội An named among world’s 51 most beautiful destinations in 2026

ĐÀ NẴNG Hội An, a renowned destination in Đà Nẵng City, has once again been honoured in the list of the “Top 51 most beautiful destinations in the world for 2026” announced by Time Out magazine.

The recognition underscores the town’s outstanding landscape and rich cultural experiences, while reaffirming its sustainable tourism model that harmoniously integrates heritage spaces, local culture and everyday life. VNS