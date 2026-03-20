Hội An named among world’s 51 most beautiful destinations in 2026

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ĐÀ NẴNG Hội An, a renowned destination in Đà Nẵng City, has once again been honoured in the list of the “Top 51 most beautiful destinations in the world for 2026” announced by Time Out magazine.
The recognition underscores the town’s outstanding landscape and rich cultural experiences, while reaffirming its sustainable tourism model that harmoniously integrates heritage spaces, local culture and everyday life. VNS
|Hội An attracts tourists with its eco-friendly cyclo tours through the ancient town. VNA/VNS Photos Trần Lê Lâm
|Visitors relax on eco-friendly cyclo rides while exploring Hội An Ancient Town.
|The town’s distinctive yellow houses create a unique and striking landscape for visitors to explore.
|Tourists enjoy central Việt Nam’s distinctive street food in Hội An.
|Visitors capture moments in the late afternoon light filtering through Hội An’s historic streets.
|Tourists choose to walk to fully experience the atmosphere of Hội An Ancient Town.
|Visitors relax on eco-friendly cyclo rides while exploring Hội An Ancient Town.