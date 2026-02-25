Đắk Lắk welcomes nearly 400,000 visitors during Lunar New Year

ĐẮK LẮK — Đắk Lắk Province welcomed nearly 400,000 visitors during the recent Tết holidays, as a wide range of activities from the western forests to the eastern coast drew crowds of holidaymakers.

According to a report released on February 22 by the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, total tourist arrivals between February 17 and 22 (the first to the sixth day of the Lunar New Year) were estimated at 395,000, up 33.2 per cent compared to the same period in 2025.

Of the total, about 5,200 were international visitors, marking a year-on-year increase of 30.65 per cent. Tourism revenue during the period was estimated at VNĐ457.5 billion, rising 25 per cent compared to last year.

More than 170,000 visitors stayed overnight at resorts, hotels, guesthouses and homestays across the province, an increase of 15.3 per cent year-on-year. The average room occupancy rate was estimated at 70 per cent.

Authorities said tourism activities across the province were organised smoothly and safely, with no incidents reported during the holiday.

Eco-tourism and community-based cultural sites in the western part of the province continued to attract large numbers of visitors, while the eastern area saw vibrant beach tourism and sightseeing activities.

From the second to the sixth day of Tết, the Buôn Đôn Suspension Bridge Tourism Centre hosted gong exchange performances, traditional Central Highlands musical instrument shows and folk games.

Meanwhile, the Buôn Ma Thuột Coffee Book Street organised the 2026 Spring Book Fair, helping to promote reading culture and meet the sightseeing and experiential needs of residents and tourists at the beginning of the new year.

At the Dray Sáp Thượng – Dray Nur waterfall complex, art performances, lion dances, gong shows and folk games were also staged.

In the eastern area of the province, formerly part of Phú Yên, popular destinations such as Điện Cape, Sea Cliff of Stone Plates, Hòn Yến Islet, Nghinh Phong Tower and Tuy Hòa Beach attracted large numbers of visitors.

Tourists mainly came from southern provinces and the Central Highlands, while traffic on National Highway 1 increased significantly, creating a lively atmosphere at rest stops, dining venues and parking services.

Lê Phúc Long, deputy director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said that prior to Tết, the department had established inspection teams and worked with businesses and local authorities to review service preparations, require transparent price listings and ensure security, safety and environmental hygiene.

He added that the department has developed quarterly tourism development plans for 2026, with the first quarter focusing on spring travel and Tết-related activities. — VNS