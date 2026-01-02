New Year's adventure awaits: explore Nghệ An in 2026

As the four-day New Year’s holiday approaches in 2026, an exhilarating opportunity beckons for adventurers seeking unforgettable journeys and enriching experiences. Nghệ An is alive with excitement, offering everything from spectacular new year celebrations to captivating cultural and natural treasures.

In this vibrant northern central province, about 290–300 km south of Hà Nội, the tourism industry is evolving, unveiling fresh offerings and elevating service quality to captivate both domestic and international travellers.

Embracing nature’s splendor

Lê Ngọc Hường from Hà Nội has chosen to celebrate the new year in the enchanting Mường Lống Commune with her family. Over the next few days, they will bask in serene natural beauty, savour the cool misty air and connect with the residents of Mường Lống.

“Việt Nam is a treasure trove of stunning destinations that we haven’t explored yet," she said.

"This time, we’re taking the wheel, booking our accommodations and curating our own itinerary to maximise our experiences while saving on costs. With Mường Lống in full bloom with cherry blossoms, my children are thrilled to capture memories through photos."

Mường Lống is a magnet for community tourism, flaunting its mystical Heaven’s Gate, a captivating sea of clouds and the rich culture of the Mông people.

Here, guests can indulge in cloud hunting, explore quaint villages, savour local delicacies like black chicken, relax in cozy homestays and admire the cherry blossoms in full bloom in the villages.

Recognising its potential, Nghệ An Province has officially designated Mường Lống as a community tourism hotspot, fostering sustainable development, cultural preservation and digital transformation through innovative guides using QR codes.

Lê Thị Vân, coordinator of the Mường Lống Community Agriculture and Tourism Co-operative, commented: “We’re excited to offer workshops in traditional dó paper making and Pà Tâu embroidery with local artisans, along with cultural exchanges featuring khèn dances and storytelling.

"We invite families, young adventurers and international guests who seek a genuine experience of nature, local culture and wholesome cuisine in a serene setting.”

With a variety of options from luxurious resorts to charming homestays, Mường Lống caters to the growing demand for experiential tourism, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the pristine highland vistas.

A sea of sunflowers

During the New Year holiday, Nghệ An will also delight visitors with its breathtaking 50ha sunflower fields in Phủ Quỳ, Nghĩa Lâm Commune, an agricultural tourism jewel.

A representative from TH Group revealed that this year’s sunflower garden was planted in four stages to extend the blooming magic. With flowers blossoming from December 8 to mid-February, guests will have ample opportunity to revel in the cheerful yellow blooms.

The TH Farm sunflower fields have become an annual favourite for year-end visitors. Beyond being a picturesque backdrop for photos, guests can experience high-tech agriculture in action, witnessing the synergy between dairy farms and lush pastures.

Once the flowers fade, the area transforms into a source of green fodder for livestock, reinforcing a sustainable, eco-friendly production cycle.

Since early December, stunning images of the Phủ Quỳ sunflower fields have flooded social media, showcasing the beauty of western Nghệ An and enticing tourists to explore during the festive season.

A journey through time and culture

Visitors can further enrich their experience by exploring nearby destinations steeped in cultural and historical significance.

Nguyễn Thị Mỹ Hạnh, director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, noted: "As the year winds down, many turn their hearts toward peace and reflection. Ancient temples and pagodas become serene sanctuaries, where the soft incense and the gentle chime of bells create a captivating ambiance. Here, visitors can admire the exquisite architecture while nurturing their souls with wishes for a prosperous new year."

“During this festive season, the sacred temples of Nghệ An, such as Ông Hoàng Mười Temple, Chung Sơn Temple and Quả Sơn Temple, beckon with their tranquility.”

Imagine spending your mornings amid vibrant sunflower fields, followed by afternoons at the enchanting Hòn Mát and the golden fish stream of Khe Tộ, then ending your day soaking in the lively atmosphere of Cửa Lò. Short but fulfilling trips like these are increasingly popular among travellers during the new year festivities.

Visitor Trần Thị Hồng expressed her excitement: “This year, our family plans to explore within the province, visiting iconic landmarks and indulging in local delicacies.”

A bright future for tourism

In 2025, Nghệ An’s tourism sector showed promising growth, confirming its status as a key tourism centre in the north central region.

The provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism reported approximately 9.9 million visitors, a 5 per cent increase from 2024. Of these visitors, more than 6.22 million stayed overnight, with roughly 135,000 international tourists contributing to a total tourism revenue of over VNĐ30.6 trillion (US$1.2 billion), an impressive 7 per cent increase despite challenging weather conditions.

This impressive growth, achieved even amid storms and flooding that disrupted travel, stands as a testament to the resilience and adaptability of Nghệ An’s tourism industry.

As the province looks to 2026, event tourism and key attractions will remain central to offerings. Cửa Lò Beach will continue to be a summer highlight, while Pù Mát National Park, a jewel of ecological tourism, will earn recognition as a premier destination for nature lovers and adventure seekers.

Cultural and historical tourism, encompassing the Kim Liên historical site and traditional folk singing, will also leave an indelible mark on visitors. VNS