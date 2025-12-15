Lâm Đồng tourism: a breakthrough in the international market

LÂM ĐỒNG Lâm Đồng is quietly having a breakthrough year. As international travel rebounds and tastes shift toward nature-rich, experience-led destinations, the Central Highlands province is emerging as a new favourite on Việt Nam’s tourism map.

With foreign arrivals surging nearly 40 per cent and revenue climbing sharply, the numbers tell a story of more than recovery — they signal a destination stepping confidently onto the global stage.

By the end of the year, Lâm Đồng is expected to have welcomed an estimated 20.8 million tourists, marking an increase of 18.1 per cent year-on-year. The figure includes an estimated 1.3 million international tourists, up nearly 40 per cent. Meanwhile, tourism revenue is expected to reach approximately VNĐ56.8 trillion (US$2.1 billion).

The province aims to develop its tourism sector steadily, focusing on key areas.

Numerous historical and cultural heritage sites underwent restoration and renovation in 2025, helping to preserve national identity while immersing visitors about local traditions.

By integrating these heritage sites into the tourism experience, Lâm Đồng has generated additional revenue and created new jobs, while reinforcing its unique cultural identity for both domestic and international audiences.

At the same time, the province is building its tourism brand in a cohesive and synchronised manner, emphasising safety, hospitality and service quality. The long-term ambition is to become a high-class tourism hub that blends natural beauty, cultural richness and modern amenities.

Visitors are increasingly drawn to destinations such as Đà Lạt, Bảo Lộc, Mũi Né and the Đắk Nông UNESCO Global Geopark, where landscapes, culture and leisure experiences intersect.

Courting global markets

In the past year, Lâm Đồng hosted a delegation from Malaysia — one of its key target markets — to survey local halal tourism products and services.

This visit led to a successful programme for exchange and cooperation in tourism development between Đắk Nông and Malaysian partners.

The province also welcomed a South Korean famtrip delegation to explore tourism offerings in Bình Thuận, facilitating networking opportunities between local tourism businesses and their South Korean counterparts.

Lâm Đồng also coordinated efforts to engage with various international delegations from the Netherlands, Australia and India.

Despite these advances, challenges remain.

Current promotional and marketing strategies aimed at foreign markets remain insufficient. While infrastructure and technical facilities have progressed, the availability of high-end accommodations (with ratings of three to five stars) remains limited, and the percentage of international guests registering for accommodations compared to total visitors continues to be low.

Raising the service bar

Lê Hồng Thanh, general manager of Dalat Wonder Resort emphasised the importance of improving service quality.

“To attract international guests, enhancing infrastructure and expanding services is crucial, but the top priority must be elevating service quality," Thanh said. "Proper training for each employee is essential to meet and exceed international standards.”

Nguyễn Nhật Vũ, deputy general director of Lâm Đồng Tourism Joint Stock Company, noted that international travellers typically have higher expectations than their domestic counterparts.

In addition to sightseeing and shopping, these tourists seek exceptional dining, health care and beauty services, particularly from markets such as South Korea, Russia and Malaysia.

To meet these expectations, tourism businesses must continually enhance service quality, train their personnel, improve landscape environments and implement multilingual signage systems, adapting to the requirements of each tourist group.

Unlocking potential

Nguyễn Văn Lộc, director of the province's Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, expressed confidence in Lâm Đồng's unique advantages.

“With our distinct natural and cultural assets, Lâm Đồng stands out on the national tourism stage. We are committed to harnessing this potential by connecting and engaging both domestic and international tourists,” he said.

The department plans to thoroughly explore tourism resources in the province, creating tailored experiential programmes that enrich the visitor experience.

To support this growth, Lâm Đồng is developing a digitised database of its tourism resources for sustainable management. The province is also committed to fostering an innovative, transparent and competitive environment for tourism businesses while promoting product diversification in line with industry restructuring.

“We believe these initiatives will positively impact our cultural and tourism potential, inviting international friends to discover the warm, hospitable and elegant spirit of Lâm Đồng, Lộc said. "We anticipate a significant rise in international visitors, driving economic growth and development in the region.”

Looking ahead, the province aims to welcome nearly 1.6 million international tourists in 2026 — an increase of 22.8 per cent compared to 2025.

The province's tourism strategy will focus on promotions in key domestic markets like HCM City and Hà Nội, while reaching out to potential international markets in Northeast and Southeast Asia, Europe, North America, and the Middle East.

Lâm Đồng also plans to host international events that celebrate culture, sports and cuisine to further elevate its global tourism profile.

To achieve these ambitious goals, Lâm Đồng is seeking assistance from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Việt Nam National Tourism Administration to facilitate international charter flights from South Korea, Chinese Taipei, Russia and other countries in Southeast Asia to Liên Khương Airport and Phan Thiết Airport.

Participation in major international tourism fairs in 2026 — including ITB Berlin, WTM London and VITM Hà Nội — is also prioritised, showcasing a refreshed and confident image of Lâm Đồng tourism to global audiences.VNS