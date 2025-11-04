Nguyễn Duy Ngọc assigned as Secretary of Hà Nội Party Committee

HÀ NỘI – The Hà Nội Party Committee on Tuesday announced the Politburo’s decision appointing Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Inspection Commission Nguyễn Duy Ngọc as Secretary of the Hà Nội Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term.

Attending the event were Party General Secretary Tô Lâm; Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú; Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Organisation Commission Lê Minh Hưng; Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Internal Affairs Phan Đình Trạc; and Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) and Central Mass Organisations Bùi Thị Minh Hoài.

According to the decision announced by Permanent Vice Chairman of the Organisation Commission Hoàng Đăng Quang, Ngọc will step down as Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee’s Secretariat to join the Hà Nội Party Committee and its Standing Board as Secretary for the 2025–2030 tenure.

Earlier the same morning, the Politburo appointed Bùi Thị Minh Hoài, Politburo member and Secretary of the Hà Nội Party Committee, as Secretary of the Party Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and Central Mass Organisations for the 2025–2030 term.

In his address, General Secretary Tô Lâm said Ngọc would continue working with the Hà Nội Party Committee’s Standing Board to maintain unity and fulfil the Resolution of the city’s 18th Party Congress. He urged Ngọc to coordinate closely with central agencies to ensure political security and public order in the capital, contributing to the success of the 14th National Party Congress and ensuring Hà Nội continues to live up to its role as Việt Nam’s thousand-year capital and a leading centre of politics, economy, innovation and development.

The General Secretary commended former Secretary of the Hà Nội Party Committee Bùi Thị Minh Hoài for her contributions to the capital’s progress and called on local leaders, officials and Party members to support Ngọc in his new position.

In his speech, Ngọc pledged to fully follow the General Secretary’s instructions, including two strategic questions and seven key tasks outlined at Hà Nội’s 18th Party Congress. — VNA/VNS