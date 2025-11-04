Australian MPs highly value growing Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Việt Nam

SYDNEY - Deputy Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives Sharon Claydon on Monday highly appreciated the fine and strongly growing Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Australia and Việt Nam, particularly in the fields of trade, investment, tourism, education and training, and people-to-people exchanges.

Claydon, who is Chairperson of the Australia-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group of the 48th Federal Parliament for the 2025-2028 tenure, made the assessment while attending a gathering, hosted by Vietnamese Ambassador Phạm Hùng Tâm, for core members and founders of the group.

Claydon stated that she will continue to compile a list of new members who are interested in Việt Nam and bilateral cooperation. She also emphasised that she is personally ready to welcome high-level Vietnamese delegations to Australia and plans to visit Việt Nam together with other members of the group.

The Deputy Speaker expressed her interest in Việt Nam’s socio-economic development, including the ongoing efforts to reorganise and streamline the country’s State administrative apparatus.

Tâm, for his part, thanked Claydon for enthusiastically continuing to serve as Chairperson of the Australia-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group. He expressed his hope that the group will quickly grow, recruit new members, and become one of the largest friendship parliamentarians’ groups in the Australian Parliament, thus making a positive contribution to the friendship and cooperation between the two parliaments and between the two countries.

Also highly evaluating the Australia-Việt Nam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, participating Members of Parliament noted that there is still significant potential for cooperation and expressed their readiness to contribute to promoting the friendship and cooperation between Australia and Việt Nam in general, as well as collaboration between the two parliaments in particular. VNA/VNS