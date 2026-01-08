PM calls for round-the-clock effort to speed up Ninh Thuận nuclear power plant

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has urged ministries, agencies, and localities to actively perform their tasks with a spirit of 'working day and night, even on holidays' to ensure the successful construction of Ninh Thuận nuclear power plants, serving the country’s development requirements in the new era.

Chairing the 4th meeting of the Steering Committee for Nuclear Power Plant Construction in Hà Nội on Wednesday, the PM praised ministries and agencies, especially the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), for actively implementing tasks and promptly resolving obstacles to speed up the progress of the project.

However, he noted delays in areas such as cooperation agreement negotiations, fund allocation, and legal groundwork for site clearance.

PM Chính, who is also head of the steering committee, requested ministries, agencies, and localities to proactively carry out their duties within their authority, and to promptly report any arising issues to Deputy Prime Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn for guidance, with matters beyond their authority referred to the Prime Minister.

The MoIT was tasked with formally notifying Japan of its decision to halt investment in the Ninh Thuận 2 nuclear power plant, and at the same time, finalising documentation and submitting a resolution to the Government to terminate adjustments to the investment cooperation agreement for the project in accordance with regulations, ensuring balanced benefits and shared risks with the partner.

The ministry must proactively coordinate with relevant ministries and agencies to develop negotiation plans on unresolved issues to discuss with Russia investment cooperation for the construction of the Ninh Thuận 1 nuclear power plant. Any arising difficulties should be promptly reported to competent authorities to ensure completion in January, the PM said.

It was instructed to coordinate with the Ministry of Justice and other relevant agencies to complete procedures and documents in compliance with the law, and submit them to the National Assembly’s Standing Committee for approval of a resolution on special mechanisms and policies for the Ninh Thuận nuclear power project.

The PM assigned the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to support the MoIT, the Vietnam Electivity Group (EVN), and the Vietnam National Industry-Energy Group (PetroVietnam), and other relevant agencies in negotiations with partners, providing timely guidance through diplomatic channels to address challenges in nuclear power plant projects.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Science and Technology was tasked with urgently completing and submitting to authorities the list of state secrets in the science and technology sector by January 2026, and developing national standards for nuclear power.

Other relevant ministries, agencies, and localities were instructed to concentrate on resettlement, site clearance, negotiate credit agreements for the Ninh Thuận 1 and 2 nuclear power plants, finalise the nuclear workforce training plan, and develop a strategy for selecting partners with advanced reactor technology.

The Ninh Thuận nuclear power project, now located in Khánh Hòa Province, was approved by the 12th National Assembly in 2009. However, in 2016, the 14th NA passed a resolution to temporarily suspend the project.

In response to the country’s new development requirements, the Party Central Committee and the NA agreed to restart the project in late 2024. The Government subsequently established a steering committee for nuclear power plant construction, which convened three meetings.

So far, ministries and agencies have drafted and submitted laws and related decrees to the NA and the Government to support the construction of nuclear power plants. — VNA/VNS