State President appoints two deputy chief justices

January 07, 2026 - 15:34
The State leader pressed for sustained innovation in following the Party’s guidelines on judicial reform, building a rule-of-law socialist state, and refining the legal framework, which aim at supporting national development in a new era of prosperity and public well-being.
State President Lương Cường (centre) presented the decision to appoint judges as deputy chief justices of the Supreme People's Court at the ceremony in Hà Nội on January 7. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường chaired a ceremony in Hà Nội on Wednesday to hand over appointment decisions naming Supreme People's Court judges Lê Tiến and Nguyễn Biên Thuỳ as deputy chief justices of the country's top judicial body.

President Cường described the appointees as highly trained legal experts with strong qualifications who have advanced through the ranks while accumulating substantial hands-on experience in the judicial system.

To succeed in their elevated positions, he called on them to strictly adhere to the Constitution and laws, collaborate closely with the Supreme People's Court's leaders and the broader judicial system to advance its core mission of safeguarding justice, protecting human and citizen rights, upholding the socialist regime, and defending state interests alongside the rights and legitimate interests of organisations and individuals.

He reaffirmed the ultimate goal of developing a professional, modern, fair, strict and integrity-focused judicial system that serves the nation and its people.

The new deputy chief justices were also asked to pursue ongoing study and self-improvement, uphold high ethical standards and a clean, responsible lifestyle, and lead by example in conduct and dedication. Together with the court’s Party committee, leaders and Judges’ Council, they should preserve the achievements and proud traditions built by the people’s court sector over its 80-year history.

The State leader further pressed for sustained innovation in following the Party’s guidelines on judicial reform, building a rule-of-law socialist state, and refining the legal framework, which aim at supporting national development in a new era of prosperity and public well-being.

On behalf of the appointees, Deputy Chief Justice Tiến said the appointment is both a great honour and a major responsibility entrusted by the Party, State and people, particularly at a time when the court sector is actively implementing the Party’s resolutions and directives that set high standards for a rule-of-law socialist state of the people, by the people and for the people.

He pledged absolute loyalty to the Party, persistent efforts to bolster political integrity and revolutionary ethics, and continuous professional advancement. He also vowed to uphold the spirit of service to the nation and the people, while partnering with the Party committee and leaders of the Supreme People’s Court to build a clean and strong court sector capable of fulfilling its assigned political tasks and aiding national progress in the new era. — VNA/VNS

