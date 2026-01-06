A historic milestone

Viêt Nam marked the 80th anniversary of its first General Election on January 6, affirming the National Assembly’s role in shaping the country’s democratic institutions and making vital decisions that laid the foundation for the country’s development.
Recalling the 80-year tradition of Việt Nam's legislature, National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn emphasised that the first General Election on January 6, 1946, marked a brilliant milestone heralding a new period of national development.
Across 80 years and 15 legislative terms, the National Assembly has steadily matured, cementing its role as the core of Việt Nam’s political and legal life and a vital constitutional body in building a socialist rule-of-law state, said Party chief Tô Lâm at the event.
As much of the world was still expanding the franchise after World War II, Việt Nam adopted universal suffrage nationwide in its first election, setting a broad legal framework for representation and state authority.
The nation’s first general election to form the National Assembly (NA) of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam was successfully held, with Hồ Chí Minh playing a pivotal role, particularly through his issuance of electoral decrees of immense significance and enduring relevance.
