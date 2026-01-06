National ceremony marks National Assembly’s 80 years with call for legislative reform

HÀ NỘI — A national ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the country’s first general election took place in Hà Nội on Tuesday, featuring a keynote speech by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm.

In his address, General Secretary Lâm described the milestone as an opportunity to honour a pivotal historical event and reflect on the evolution of Việt Nam’s revolutionary democracy. He saluted preceding generations for establishing the people’s right to mastery and reaffirmed the Party’s and nation’s political resolve to pursue institutional reform and drive rapid, sustainable growth in a “new era of national rise.”

Tracing the journey since 1946, he noted that across 80 years and 15 legislative terms, the National Assembly (NA) had steadily matured, cementing its role as the core of Việt Nam’s political and legal life and a vital constitutional body in building a socialist rule-of-law state.

On constitution and lawmaking, the NA adopted five constitutions, each linked to major turning points in Việt Nam’s revolutionary history. These documents, he said, mirrored the country’s developmental stage, showcasing a constantly innovative approach to the organisation and operation of state power.

He pointed to the 15th legislature’s recent resolution amending and supplementing parts of the Constitution as a new milestone, constitutionally formalising a two-tier local administration model, streamlining the state apparatus and improving national governance efficiency to meet new development demands.

The NA had increasingly played a proactive role in institutional development, swiftly translating Party policies into law, adopting a development-oriented legislative mindset, and integrating digital technologies, digital transformation and artificial intelligence into lawmaking to build a transparent and stable legal framework, he said.

He added that parliamentary oversight had deepened, focusing on pressing socio-economic issues and citizens’ concerns, thereby improving discipline, accountability and overall state performance.

In deciding on major national issues, the NA had demonstrated political resolve, collective wisdom and a strong sense of responsibility, he said, citing timely and sound decisions on socio-economic development, national defence-security, foreign affairs, and senior state appointments.

Parliamentary diplomacy had grown in breadth and impact, helping elevate Việt Nam’s global stature and portray the nation as a reliable partner and responsible member of the global community.

Throughout its 80-year history, the Party leader stressed that the NA remained closely connected to the people, faithfully reflecting their will and aspirations and embodying national unity as the country’s highest representative body and supreme organ of state power.

He called on the legislature to continue building on its proud tradition by spearheading institutional reform, making bold decisions in new and complex areas, and creating room for innovation and sustainable growth. Further steps should include developing a modern, professional, democratic and transparent legislature that operates effectively under the rule of law.

The Party chief also stressed the need to reinforce oversight as a tool of progress, refine questioning and accountability mechanisms, rigorously follow up on post-oversight recommendations, improve confidence in voting procedures, and ground major national issues in sound and transparent data. Parliamentary diplomacy, he said, should be further enhanced to further elevate Việt Nam’s global standing.

In his speech, NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn said the anniversary reaffirmed the legislature’s and the people’s trust in the CPV and their dedication to the path chosen by the Party, President Hồ Chí Minh and the nation. He pledged that the NA and its deputies would build on past achievements and sustain reforms to meet the country’s growing demands. — VNA/VNS