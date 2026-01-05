Top experts in military force to receive 500-per-cent salary allowance

HÀ NỘI — The Government stipulates that professors and associate professors who play leading advisory roles, propose policies or produce breakthrough research in strategic national priority fields can receive a 500 per cent allowance on their current salary.

The regulations are set out in the Government’s Decree 363/2025, which sets out policies to attract and utilise talent for the Việt Nam People’s Army and took effect on December 31, 2025.

According to the decree, the targets for attraction include cadres, civil servants and public employees, Vietnamese people, both at home and abroad, including chief engineers, chief architects, experts, managers, leading scientists, outstanding graduates, young scientists, talented young engineers, and those with high professional qualifications.

Notably, the military may also sign labour contracts for certain important tasks with overseas Vietnamese residents or foreigners.

Doctors with a PhD, level-two specialist doctors, level-two specialist pharmacists, experts, managers and business administrators who play leading advisory roles, propose policies and solutions or have breakthrough scientific research can receive a 450 per cent allowance on their current salary.

Masters, level-one specialist doctors and level-one specialist pharmacists who serve in leading advisory roles, propose policies and solutions, or have breakthrough scientific research will receive a 400 per cent allowance.

In addition to the increased allowance, the Minister of National Defence, based on annual task performance evaluations through the quantity, quality and progress of products, may decide to increase the allowance by between 50 and 100 per cent for individuals with outstanding achievements.

Moreover, outstanding graduates will receive an additional allowance of 250 per cent of their current salary for five years from the date the Minister of National Defence decides to recruit them.

Military talents are also prioritised for public-duty accommodation with a minimum area of 60sq.m and a maximum furnishing allowance of VNĐ150 million (US$5,600).

The highest level is terraced houses up to 150sq.m or apartments under 145sq.m with a maximum furnishing allowance of VNĐ200 million (US$7,500).

If public-duty accommodation is unavailable, those attracted can enjoy rental support and priority access to housing, land and social housing projects.

Experts whose research, inventions, utility solutions or industrial designs are applied to military tasks with high effectiveness can receive a minimum reward of six times their current salary.

The Minister of National Defence may decide the reward levels commensurate with the effectiveness of the contributions.

Additionally, military talents and experts are entitled to policies on training and development; salary scaling, rank conferment, promotion and salary increases; planning, transfer, appointment and rotation.

The military also implements regimes for military families; health resort and healthcare regimes; honours and commendations.

Each year, eligible individuals and their family members, including biological parents and legal foster parents; the biological parents and legal foster parents of their spouse; spouse, biological children and legally adopted children under the age of 18, will receive financial support for a seven-day rest period at a military-operated health resort facility. — VNS