Politics & Law

Việt Nam sends condolences to Switzerland over fatal fire

January 03, 2026 - 16:45
Việt Nam has expressed its condolences to Switzerland following a deadly fire in the canton of Valais, with State President Lương Cường sending a message of sympathy to Swiss President Guy Parmelin.
Police cordon off the scene of a fire at a bar in the resort town of Crans-Montana, Switzerland, on January 1. — Photo Anadolu Agency/VNA

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường on January 3 sent a message of condolences to Swiss President Guy Parmelin following a serious fire in the canton of Valais on the night of December 31 that caused significant loss of life.

On the same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung also cabled his condolences to Swiss Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis. — VNA/VNS

