Việt Nam sends condolences to Switzerland over fatal fire

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường on January 3 sent a message of condolences to Swiss President Guy Parmelin following a serious fire in the canton of Valais on the night of December 31 that caused significant loss of life.

On the same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung also cabled his condolences to Swiss Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis. — VNA/VNS