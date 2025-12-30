Việt Nam aims to elevate Autumn Economic Forum into prestigious annual platform: Deputy PM

HCM CITY — The Government expects the Autumn Economic Forum in Hồ Chí Minh City to continue rising in profile and becoming increasingly professional, substantive and effective, evolving into a prestigious annual platform not only in Việt Nam but also at regional and international levels, a senior official has said.

Deputy Prime Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn made the remarks at a conference reviewing the 2025 Autumn Economic Forum, hosted by the municipal People’s Committee on December 31.

He said the 2025 forum, themed “Green transition in the digital era”, had been a success in terms of scale, content and external engagement. It had served as a practical platform for policy dialogue, bringing together policymakers, international organisations, experts and businesses to discuss major global trends, identify emerging challenges and propose policy directions and solutions in the context of green and digital transformation, he added.

To further strengthen the forum’s status and effectiveness in 2026 amid deepening international integration, the Deputy PM called on ministries, central agencies and localities – particularly Hồ Chí Minh City – to deepen cooperation with the World Economic Forum (WEF) under a long-term strategic partnership. The city was asked to work closely with WEF in developing the theme and programme for the 2026 forum, and to advise the Government on inviting senior leaders from other countries, with a view to co-hosting the event with WEF in the future.

He stressed that the forum’s theme should align closely with the Party and State’s strategic priorities for rapid and sustainable development, supporting the country’s long-term growth pillars in the new era. Through the forum, Việt Nam should also step up economic and technology diplomacy to mobilise international resources, high-quality investment, technology and knowledge for national and municipal development.

The Deputy PM urged Hồ Chí Minh City authorities to promptly implement projects and programmes arising from the forum, and to continue supporting the operation of the city’s Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution so that it can better serve as a bridge linking domestic partners with the WEF network and global counterparts.

At the conference, experts and business representatives discussed financial mechanisms to mobilise remittances for science and technology development, along with measures to attract non-budget funding for smart industrial transformation, based on the Joint Statement between the city and WEF. Delegates also proposed that WEF become a strategic coordinating partner for the annual forum to ensure continuity and effective policy implementation.

It was reported that the 2025 Autumn Economic Forum, held from November 25–27, attracted more than one thousand eight hundred delegates and nearly one hundred international delegations, including representatives from ten Centres for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and over seventy-five global science and technology institutions.

The forum underlined science and technology as a key growth driver, estimated to contribute around VNĐ1.4 quadrillion (US$53.2 billion) to national GDP in 2025. Sixteen cooperation agreements between domestic and international partners were announced on this occasion.

On the sidelines of the event, twenty-one bilateral and multilateral meetings were held between Government leaders, city authorities, international organisations and leading global enterprises. — VNS