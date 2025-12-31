State President meets outgoing Saudi Arabian, Philippine ambassadors

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường on Wednesday received the Ambassadors of Saudi Arabia and the Philippines, who came to say goodbye at the end of their tenures in Việt Nam.

Receiving Saudi Arabian Ambassador Mohammed Ismaeil A. Dahlwy, the President affirmed that Saudi Arabia is an important partner of Việt Nam in the Middle East. He noted that the two countries share many similarities in development goals as well as values of peace, cooperation and development.

He highlighted the regular exchange of delegations, especially at a high level, the effective and timely implementation of bilateral cooperation mechanisms, and the positive progress in economic, trade and investment cooperation, as well as business connectivity. Bilateral trade turnover in the 2023-2025 period increased by an average of seven to eight per cent annually and is moving toward the target of ten billion USD by 2030.

The State President said the two sides should work toward establishing a higher-level cooperation framework commensurate with their potential and the level of political trust.

Through the ambassador, he conveyed invitations from Vietnamese high-ranking leaders to the King and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia to visit Việt Nam at an early date, and expressed the hope that with his deep affection for and experience in Việt Nam, Mohammed Ismaeil A. Dahlwy will continue to support and contribute to promoting the friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries in the time ahead.

For his part, the diplomat thanked the President and the Vietnamese Party, State, Government, ministries, sectors and people for their cooperation and support for the Saudi Arabian Embassy, businesses and community in Việt Nam during his tenure.

Expressing pride in the positive development of bilateral relations in recent years, particularly in economic ties, culture and people-to-people exchanges, he voiced confidence that the two countries will further elevate their friendly and cooperative relations to a new level with a stronger framework and greater achievements.

Receiving Philippine Ambassador Meynardo Los Banos Montealegre, President Cường extended his deepest condolences to the Philippine people over the heavy losses caused by natural disasters, and affirmed that Việt Nam stands ready to support the Philippines within its capacity to help local people soon stabilise their lives.

He emphasised that the strategic partnership between the two countries should continue to grow for the benefit of their people and for peace and stability in the region and beyond. He highlighted the importance of increasing exchanges at all levels, implementing high-level agreements, expanding defence and security cooperation, and increasing trade to quickly boost bilateral turnover based on each country’s unique potential and strengths.

Appreciating the close coordination between the two countries at regional and international forums, the leader affirmed Việt Nam’s support for the Philippines in successfully assuming the role of ASEAN Chair in 2026, contributing to maintaining the bloc’s centrality and common voice on regional strategic issues, as well as promoting unity and cohesion within ASEAN.

For his part, Meynardo Los Banos Montealegre affirmed the Philippines’ commitment to a united ASEAN with a central role, expressing his hope for Việt Nam’s support for the Philippines’ ASEAN Chairmanship next year and for continued close coordination to maintain unity within the bloc. — VNA/VNS