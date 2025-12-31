Việt Nam – Algeria ties deepen after upgrade to strategic partnership: Ambassador

ALGIERS — Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Trần Quốc Khánh, in a recent interview with local television channel Elbilad, discussed stronger bilateral relations following the elevation to a Strategic Partnership during Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính's official visit in November.

Khánh said when it comes to a strategic relationship, the foremost core element is trust, which lays groundwork for concrete business opportunities across multiple sectors like trade, agriculture, health care, technology, sustainable energy, and education – training.

According to him, Việt Nam possesses know-how and technical expertise in agriculture and the food processing industry while Algeria has vast land resources and abundant manpower.

Việt Nam stands ready to transfer its agricultural know-how to Algeria, he said, noting ongoing discussions to help Vietnamese products meet Halal standards to enter the Algerian market and re-export to other Muslim nations. Beyond ongoing oil and gas collaboration between Petrovietnam and Algeria’s Sonatrach Group, the two sides are exploring wind and solar energy projects, particularly in the Sahara desert.

On improving connectivity, he acknowledged that this remains a major challenge. Both nations are exploring direct flights or code-share agreements to ease business travel. He stressed the need to streamline administrative and customs processes while advancing toward a bilateral trade agreement to maximise investor support.

In the startup ecosystem, the ambassador pointed out that small and medium-sized enterprises number about one million in Việt Nam, representing 98 per cent of the total and contributing up to half of youth employment while bolstering economic resilience.

Việt Nam is prepared to dispatch experts and encourage partnerships between its SMEs and Algerian startups, he added.

Khánh described a trilateral cooperation model positioning each country as a gateway for the other to access regional markets as a highly important direction. While Algeria provides access to Africa and the Arab world, Việt Nam offers entry to the zero-tariff ASEAN bloc, delivering mutual benefits across regions, he added.

The diplomat recalled the mutual support during anti-colonial struggles, noting that amid rapid global changes, leaders from both nations have decided to accelerate collaboration for peace, stability, and sustainable development, given their roles in regional security.

On bilateral cultural diplomacy and people-to-people ties, he described them as connections of both minds and hearts, allowing spiritual closeness despite geographical distance. Vietnamese expatriates in Algeria and Algerians in Việt Nam play key bridging roles, with plans for more cultural and tourism activities ahead.

Looking to flagship projects expected to serve as pillars of bilateral ties over the next decade, he expressed his hope for those in renewable energy, herbal medicine, processed food, and digital technology. In particular, he underscored the importance of a project to digitise shared historical archives to preserve common memories for future generations. — VNA/VNS