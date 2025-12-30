PM urges enabling environment for youth development

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has called on young people working in Government agencies to strengthen unity to build collective strength, enhance cooperation for shared benefits, and promote dialogue and sharing to reinforce trust, while fostering empathy and solidarity, especially with people in disadvantaged areas and vulnerable groups.

Addressing the plenary session of the first Congress of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union of the Government for the 2025–2030 term on Tuesday, the PM said the current process of national building and development places high demands on the younger generation.

He stressed that Vietnamese youth must maintain strong political mettle and absolute loyalty to the Party; renew their mindset; value intellect, time and decisiveness; dare to think, dare to do and dare to act for national and public interests; think big and act boldly; enhance professional competence; adopt a professional, effective and practical working style; and deepen connectivity and integration.

The PM urged each Youth Union member to push beyond personal limits and strive for new heights, serving as a nucleus of innovation and creativity by proactively proposing initiatives, taking on challenging tasks, and working with passion and dedication.

Emphasising the need to create an enabling environment for young people to express themselves, contribute and grow, he called on the Youth Union to continue effectively implementing three key movements focusing on foreign language learning, information technology and digital transformation, and environmental protection towards a green, clean and beautiful living environment.

He requested Party committees, authorities, agencies and units at all levels to nurture and create favourable conditions for young union members to develop comprehensively, entrust them with responsibilities, provide opportunities for contribution and maturity, and effectively implement the Vietnam Youth Development Strategy for the 2021–2030 period.

The PM expressed his hope that Government youth would develop with confidence, optimise activities, foster empathy and sharing, promote innovation and creativity, and take the lead in work, study and production while enhancing intellectual capacity and social responsibility.

The first Congress of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union of the Government for the 2025–2030 term brought together 348 official delegates, representing nearly 200,000 members from 51 grassroots organisations. Established on March 6, 2025, the union currently comprises nearly 190,000 young officials and employees working in ministries, sectors, Government agencies and State-owned enterprises.

In practice, Youth Union units at all levels have implemented numerous projects closely linked to professional tasks, with many initiatives in process improvement, information technology application and digital transformation effectively put into practice.

Youth movements, particularly volunteerism, innovation and vanguard activities in national defence, have continued to be implemented widely and effectively.

To date, the Government Youth Union has carried out more than 4,500 youth projects, planted 728,000 trees, supported the construction of over 370 houses of gratitude and compassion, donated more than 26,700 units of blood, mobilised over VNĐ106 billion VND (US$4 million) for social welfare, and put into practice more than 5,700 ideas and initiatives and over 3,400 scientific topics and projects.

The Congress appointed Bui Hoang Tung as Secretary of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union of the Government for the first term, 2025–2030. — VNA/VNS