Vietnamese, Chinese forces coordinate to build peaceful, friendly border

LẠNG SƠN — Border guard forces from the northern province of Lạng Sơn and China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region held talks in Lạng Sơn on Tuesday to review and assess outcomes of coordination in border management and protection, border gate control and crime prevention in 2025.

Participants identified shortcomings as a basis for advising local authorities on more effective implementation, contributing to a peaceful, friendly and cooperative border, in line with the goals of high-level leaders from the two countries.

Colonel Đào Quốc Thạo, Commander of the Lạng Sơn Border Guard Command and head of the Vietnamese delegation, said that thanks to close coordination and joint efforts, the situation along the Lang Son–Guangxi border remained basically stable in 2025.

Local authorities and border gate management forces on both sides implemented the three legal documents on the land border and relevant bilateral cooperation agreements, while actively advising on the development of smart border gates to promote trade, investment and socio-economic development.

Thạo said that in the coming time, the two sides continue to implement the bilateral agreements, closely monitoring the border. They also continue maintaining regular information exchanges, joint patrol talks and more effective cooperation in border and border gate management, import–export control, crime prevention and maintenance of security and order in border areas.

He emphasised the importance of accelerating the handling of outstanding and emerging border-related issues, such as clearing sightlines and construction works, speeding up smart border gate development, upgrading the Chi Ma – Ai Dian border gate to an international one, and officially opening the Bình Nghi – Ping Er Guan bilateral border gate.

Colonel Zhu Xingan, Head of the Guangxi Border Defence Corps and head of the Chinese delegation, spoke highly of the coordination results between the two sides, describing them as clear evidence of effective implementation of the common perceptions reached by the two Parties and States’ top leaders, further affirming the relationship of “comrades and brothers”. He noted that the overall border situation has been stable, and expressed the wish to further strengthen cooperation in border gate management, particularly through enhanced legal awareness among border residents.

In 2025, border guard forces of the two sides maintained regular coordination mechanisms, holding 20 talks, conducting 74 face-to-face meetings on the border, exchanging 679 official letters and making 113 hotline calls. Timely information sharing helped effectively address border-related incidents in line with existing cooperation agreements.

Regarding border security and order, the two sides effectively implemented cooperation agreements on crime prevention and control and illegal entry and exit, promptly informing each other of relevant cases.

During the year, the Lạng Sơn Border Guard and representatives of Border Section No. 7 handled 221 border crime cases involving 1,182 people illegally entering or exiting, prosecuted 49 cases with 94 suspects for organising illegal entry and exit, and dealt with 30 cases involving 35 suspects for illegal transport of fireworks, as well as 65 cases involving 70 suspects for smuggling goods across border gates. — VNA/VNS