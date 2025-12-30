PM Chính calls for stronger partnerships to advance Việt Nam’s comprehensive diplomacy

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has underscored the need to further strengthen relations with partner countries, neighbours, traditional friends and other key partners as part of efforts to implement Việt Nam’s comprehensive foreign policy strategy and project an international image commensurate with the country’s stature, position and strength in the new era.

Speaking at a conference on Monday reviewing the performance of the diplomatic sector in 2025 and outlining tasks for 2026, the Prime Minister said Việt Nam’s external affairs recorded many notable achievements over the past year.

He noted that 2025 in particular, and the 2021–2025 period, was marked by numerous unexpected, abnormal and adverse factors affecting national development.

Despite these challenges, Việt Nam maintained macroeconomic stability, kept inflation under control, promoted growth and met or exceeded 22 of 26 key socio-economic targets.

Foreign affairs and international integration were carried out in a comprehensive and effective manner.

The Prime Minister stressed that the diplomatic sector played an important role in these overall achievements, actively and decisively implementing organisational streamlining and administrative restructuring, including the two-tier local government model, alongside stronger decentralisation and delegation of authority.

The external affairs, he said, adapted promptly to shifts in the international environment and policy adjustments by other countries, helping to preserve a peaceful and stable environment and firmly safeguard national independence and sovereignty.

Cooperation frameworks have been aligned more closely with national strategic priorities, centred on the country’s development needs and maximising the strengths of international partners.

Expanded cooperation, he added, has also laid the groundwork for elevating partnerships to new levels, enhancing Việt Nam’s strategic value and international standing.

As a result, he said Việt Nam has been widely recognised as a successful model of development and a positive force in promoting multilateralism, while proactively shaping development, responding flexibly and effectively to external shocks, mobilising breakthrough resources and contributing significantly to socio-economic outcomes.

The issuance of Politburo Resolution 59 on international integration, the Prime Minister noted, provided timely guidance in response to global volatility, with a particular focus on maintaining peace and stability and safeguarding independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and national security amid external uncertainties.

Việt Nam has upgraded relations with 17 countries, bringing the total number of partners at the comprehensive partnership level or higher to 42 and has established diplomatic relations with 194 countries.

In 2025, key leaders carried out 75 foreign affairs activities, nearly 1.5 times higher than the previous year, helping set strategic orientations for relations with partners.

The diplomatic sector has further amplified Việt Nam’s role and standing internationally, marked by the successful hosting of major high-level multilateral events such as the ASEAN Future Forum and the P4G Summit, the co-organisation of the opening ceremony for signing the UN Convention against Cybercrime, and the country’s effective performance as a member and re-election to the UN Human Rights Council.

At the same time, PM Chính pointed out shortcomings, noting that the diplomatic sector has yet to fully capitalise on tangible benefits from favourable external conditions and established partnership frameworks, and has not fully unlocked the potential of certain relationships, levels of interest interdependence and political trust in some areas.

Key lessons, he said, include the need to be resolute yet flexible, uphold national interests, closely grasp developments and enhance persuasiveness, thereby demonstrating the country’s stature and diplomatic artistry, finding common ground and orienting efforts toward the future.

Looking ahead, the Prime Minister stressed the need to closely monitor the rapid, strong and decisive policy adjustments of other countries, maintain a firm grasp of regional and the East Sea developments and uphold ASEAN’s central role.

He called for further consolidation of Việt Nam’s security-development perimetre, maintaining strategic initiative in the face of complex, unexpected situations and global volatility. Relations with priority and key partners should continue to be deepened in a stable and sustainable manner.

Việt Nam should also contribute more actively to peace, development and the resolution of shared regional and global challenges, helping build and protect a fair, equitable international order based on international law.

Efforts should continue to expand development space, create breakthrough opportunities, and maximise external resources and favourable conditions to achieve rapid and sustainable growth. The Prime Minister also urged the building of a comprehensive, modern and professional diplomacy, with coordinated and effective implementation across the three pillars of Party diplomacy, State diplomacy and people-to-people diplomacy. — VNS