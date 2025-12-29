Government focuses on training for ethnic communities

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has issued a decision on training skilled workers from ethnic communities for certain key sectors and fields in the period 2026-2035.

The scheme aims to expand equality in higher education and create favourable conditions for members of ethnic groups to work in key sectors and fields that have a high demand for employees.

In the next decade, the scheme will recruit 2,000-2,500 college and university students each year, of which 1,000-1,500 gifted students will be trained to join the workforce and serve socio-economic development in ethnic areas and mountainous regions.

The scheme sets a target of recruiting 7-10 per cent of students in health care from ethnic communities, 5-10 per cent in agro-forestry, 5-10 per cent in tourism, and the remainder in other sectors.

In addition, the initiative aims to see the number of students from ethnic groups in master's and doctoral studies and enrolling for pre-university training increase by at least 10 per cent annually.

Over the next five years, the scheme will focus on training students in health, IT, agriculture, finance and banking, education, tourism, and social affairs.

In the 2030-2035 period, training will be expanded to sectors and fields that are needed to meet the requirements for socio-economic development of ethnic communities and mountainous regions.

By 2045, the scheme will continue to expand training in other key sectors and fields.

To effectively carry out this initiative, the Government will implement a variety of measures, including sourcing talent pools, organising training sessions, ensuring job placement, and completing policy support mechanisms.

Specific solutions include improving the capacity and quality of training establishments, especially ethnic boarding and semi-boarding schools, as well as pre-university training facilities. Investment in several university training programmes will also be required.

Training course curricula must be reviewed, adjusted or established, taking into account the trainees’ abilities and the economic conditions of ethnic groups in mountainous, border and island regions.

The scheme also enhances the digital transformation and application of science and technology in its training via the use of a unified digital training management platform, AI and big data in student recruitment and management.

It will also analyse and forecast worker demand, building a training ecosystem linked to the labour market to ensure sustainable employment for trainees.

In addition, the mobilisation and diversification of resources will be promoted, with the State budget playing a leading role and integrating with other relevant initiatives, schemes and national target programmes.

The Government encourages public–private partnerships and the participation of enterprises, private training institutions and lawful social resources to support training and workforce development among ethnic communities in accordance with the law.

The scheme will encourage the development of start-up models, provide loan support, and strengthen management and business skills for learners after training, linking it with private-sector economic development and sustainable local livelihoods.

Specific mechanisms and policies for ethnic learners will also be prioritised for further research and improvement, including tuition fee exemptions and reductions; support for study, living and accommodation costs; foreign language and information technology training; the establishment of mechanisms to identify and nurture talent; innovation in admissions and flexible training models; and policies to attract high-quality teachers and staff to work in remote, disadvantaged, border and island areas.

Focus will also be placed on career guidance counselling, communication and international cooperation to help orient learners towards appropriate career paths, disseminate policies and inspire learning, while creating opportunities for outstanding ethnic students to take part in exchange programmes abroad, thus contributing to long-term improvements in the workforce.

The approval of the scheme demonstrates the Government’s commitment to expanding access to high-quality education for ethnic communities, while building a core workforce of ethnic personnel that meets labour market requirements, contributes to socio-economic development and ensures national defence and security, particularly in ethnic areas and mountainous, border and island regions. VNS