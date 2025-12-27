11th National Patriotic Emulation Congress officially opens in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — The 11th National Patriotic Emulation Congress officially opened at the National Convention Centre in Hà Nội on Saturday morning.

With the theme “Emulation for innovation, acceleration, and breakthrough to usher the nation into an era of strength, civilisation, and prosperity,” the event was broadcast live on VTV1 channel of Vietnam Television and VOV channel of Radio The Voice of Vietnam.

The 11th National Congress of Patriotic Emulation is an extremely important political and social event of the country, aiming to summarise the patriotic emulation movement and commendation work in the 2021-2025 period, and to propose and launch the patriotic emulation movement for the 2026-2030 stage. It is also designed to honour and commend outstanding collectives and individuals, heroes, preeminent emulators, and advanced models, who represent the intellect, mettle, dedication, and creativity of the Vietnamese people.

The congress was attended by 2,223 delegates, including 198 invited guests and 2,025 official delegates.

The event also saw the attendance of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm; former Party General Secretary Nông Đức Mạnh; Politburo member, State President Lương Cường; Politburo member, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, Chairman of the Central Emulation and Commendation Council; former Politburo member, former Prime Minister Nguyễn Tấn Dũng, former Chairman of the Central Emulation and Commendation Council; and Politburo member, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú; among others.

Of the 2,025 delegates, 105 serve as chairpersons of the emulation and commendation councils from ministries, agencies, mass organisations, cities, and provinces. A total of 139 represent individuals or collectives bestowed with the “Hero of the People’s Armed Forces” or “Hero of Labour” titles since 2021, including 21 individuals, or 6.87 per cent of the total. Another 86 are recipients of the National Soldier of Emulation title awarded since 2021 (4.24 per cent), while 36 stand out for excellence in studying and following President Ho Chi Minh’s thought, moral virtues, and style (1.78 per cent). Ethnic minority delegates number 198, accounting for 9.8 per cent of the attendees.

Additionally, 41 delegates are overseas Vietnamese or foreign nationals recognised for considerable contributions to the country (2 per cent). A further 138 are standout representatives across professions, including doctors, teachers, artisans, artists, scientists, writers, Hồ Chí Minh Prize and State Prize winners, journalists, young innovators, war veterans, former youth volunteers and revolution contributors, making up 6.81per cent. The biggest cohort – 1,282 delegates or 63.3 per cent – consists of top role models from nationwide patriotic emulation movements, mostly frontline workers in economic, cultural, social, defence, and security fields.

The eldest participant is 98-year-old Nguyễn Thị Bình, Hero of Labour and former Vice State President. The youngest are five 11-year-old children.

In his opening remarks, PM Chính highlighted that the 11th National Patriotic Emulation Congress is being held in Hà Nội amid a vibrant and enthusiastic atmosphere, as the entire Party, people, and army are striving for outstanding achievements to welcome the 14th National Party Congress.

He stressed that the event is an extremely important political and social event, and a festival of patriotism and dedication. It gathers and honours outstanding collectives and individuals, the most shining figures in the flourishing garden of the national emulation movement over the past five years.

On behalf of the Central Council for Emulation and Commendation, PM Chính warmly greeted the congress, offering sincere sentiments and best wishes to all delegates. He also paid tribute and expressed boundless appreciation to beloved President Hồ Chí Minh, recalling his words “The emulation movement is one of our people’s great victories…It will pave the way for greater and more glorious achievements.”

He noted that almost 80 years ago, at a pivotal moment for the nation, President Hồ Chí Minh made the call for patriotic emulation, creating the foundation for Việt Nam’s national emulation movement. Over time, this spirit has grown into a treasured tradition, a unique cultural hallmark, and a powerful internal force of the nation.

The appeal has become a wellspring of strength, uniting the will and strongly inspiring the patriotism among the entire Party, people, and army, PM Chính stated, adding that throughout Việt Nam’s history, the national emulation movement has been closely linked to the country’s brightest milestones, serving as a crucial driving force behind its glorious achievements in national construction and defence.

Notably, studying and following President Hồ Chí Minh's thought, morality and lifestyle, guided by the spirit of the Party Central Committee’s Directive No. 05, have served as a key foundation driving national emulation movements in recent years, the government leader stressed.

According to the PM, over the past five years, the country has faced many challenges and difficulties - not only temporary hurdles but also historic moments. However, under the leadership of the Party, with constant and direct guidance from the Politburo and the Secretariat, first under late Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng and currently under Party General Secretary Tô Lâm - supported by the entire political system, the people and the business community, and cooperation and assistance of international partners, the country have overcome “headwinds” and achieved significant accomplishments through timely and effective measures, laying the foundation for the nation to enter a new era of development and achievements.

He underlined the important role played by national emulation movements in obtaining the country’s significant achievements, noting that many high-impact and far-reaching movements have contributed to remarkable milestones, including the special emulation movement that appealed to people nationwide to stay united and join in efforts to combat against the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021; a movement to promote development of modern, synchronous infrastructure; a movement for practising thrift and fighting wastefulness; a movement in 2025 to eliminate makeshift and dilapidated houses; the nationwide “500 days and nights” emulation campaign to complete the 3,000-kilometre expressway goal; the “Digital Literacy for All” movement; the “Quang Trung Campaign” for the rapid reconstruction and repair of homes for families whose houses were damaged by recent natural disasters in central provinces, among others.

According to the PM, the positive outcomes of recent emulation movements demonstrated that the spirit of emulation has permeated every individual, household, and sector, driving motivation, fostering confidence, and inspiring people nationwide to work diligently, innovate, and serve the country.

The Government leader stressed that the 11th National Patriotic Emulation Congress comes at a pivotal moment as the country embarks on a new era. Its mission is critical to evaluate the past five years of emulation and commendation efforts, and to chart orientations, and breakthrough missions for the future, thus fostering “new energy, new momentum, and new impetus” to guide the nation and its people toward prosperity, civilisation, happiness, and steady progress toward socialism, he added. VNA/VNS