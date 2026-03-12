Coach Chung to step down after Việt Nam’s heavy loss to Japan

Football

HÀ NỘI — Coach Mai Đức Chung has announced he will step down to allow a new generation of leaders to take charge of the women’s national team after Việt Nam’s 0-4 loss to Japan in the final Group C match of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup in Australia on Tuesday.

The defeat eliminated Việt Nam from World Cup contention. At the end of the group stage, Việt Nam had three points and a goal difference of -4, leaving them short of one of the best third-place qualifying spots.

Chung confirmed his decision to retire from the job after the continental tournament, saying now is the right moment to hand responsibility to younger coaches.

“After this tournament, I will be stepping down. I am very happy that someone will be replacing me to continue leading the Vietnamese women’s national team,” Chung said.

A familiar face in Vietnamese women’s football for decades, Chung has guided the team through many stages of its development. He accepted responsibility for the team’s performance against Japan:

He said: “In sport, there are always wins and losses. As the head coach, I must take responsibility for the team’s performance. When we lose, my responsibility is even greater.”

Despite the heavy scoreline, Chung praised his players’ effort and fighting spirit. He said the team competed hard against a stronger, higher-ranked opponent but struggled physically as the match progressed.

The hot conditions in an earlier game had drained the players’ energy, and in the second half of the match against Japan their intensity dropped, allowing Japan to exploit the midfield and flanks.

Beyond tactics and fitness, Chung emphasised the long-term need to develop youth football across Việt Nam.

“We must continue to strive harder, especially in developing youth football. When the movement strengthens, the national team’s performance can improve,” Chung said, urging more investment in schools, local communities and training centers.

Chung also expressed gratitude to the tournament hosts, Australia, and to the Vietnamese community there for their strong support throughout the competition. — VNS

Coach Mai Đức Chung’s profile

Born: 1951, Hà Nội

Playing career: Former striker for Hà Nội Coach Team and the General Department of Railways Team

Coaching career: Led multiple V.League 1 clubs before focusing on the women’s national team

Legacy: More than 20 years dedicated to women’s football in Việt Nam; instrumental in the sport’s growth. Under his leadership, the national team won six SEA Games gold medals (2003, 2005, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023), the 2019 AFF Women’s Championship, reached the top four at the 2014 Asian Games, and qualified for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time.