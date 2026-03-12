GENTEXH Vietnam connects businesses across nonwoven and hygiene value chain

HCM CITY — The second Global Exhibition on Nonwoven & Hygiene Technology that opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in HCM City on March 11 provides a networking platform for businesses in the sector.

Organised by Minh Vi Exhibition and Advertisement Services Co., Ltd and India's Radeecal Exhicon, GENTEXH 2026 has attracted more than 120 companies and brands from 10 countries and territories, including Việt Nam, the UK, South Korea, India, China, the Czech Republic, Japan, Germany, Italy, and Taiwan.

It showcases the full spectrum of the nonwoven industry, including raw materials, machinery, finished products, technologies and services used across sectors such as hygiene, healthcare, filtration, packaging, agriculture, automotive, and geotextiles.

A highlight of the event is the Asian Nonwoven & Hygiene Development Forum, which offers insights across the entire material-to-product lifecycle, from raw materials and meltblown technologies to converting, absorbent core design and market strategies for consumer and adult-care segments.

The exhibition also features a “Made in Vietnam Nonwoven Products Showcase” where visitors can explore nonwoven and hygiene products from Vietnamese enterprises. A business matchmaking area connects companies seeking suppliers of raw materials, machinery, equipment, and finished products, while the Retail & E-commerce Connectivity Zone supports businesses in expanding sales channels in the Vietnamese market.

Another highlight is the Innovation Award, scheduled for March 13, which recognises outstanding contributions in technology, products and solutions across the nonwoven and hygiene industry value chain.

Maanuj Desai, chief marketing officer of Radeecal Exhicon, said the organisers aimed to create a programme combining commercial opportunities with technical depth.

“We’ve worked hard to assemble a programme where new partnerships are formed and ideas turn into action.”

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Đỗ Thị Minh Trâm, deputy general director of the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Agency for Innovation, Green Transition and Industry Promotion, said the global nonwoven fabrics market is projected to grow from around US$60.93 billion in 2025 to $81.96 billion by 2030.

She said the growth is being driven by rising demand from the healthcare, personal care and electronics sectors and expanding hygiene and personal protective applications in the post-Covid era.

The Asia-Pacific market has growing demand for hygiene products in major countries such as India and China along with an expansion in the electric vehicle, construction and healthcare industries, she said.

“In Việt Nam, the nonwoven market is developing dynamically, in line with global trends towards environmentally friendly products and diversified applications.”

With its expanding scale and increasingly professional content, the exhibition not only provides practical cooperation opportunities for domestic and international enterprises but also creates a sustainable platform connecting manufacturers, suppliers, investors and strategic partners, she said.

“It also offers Vietnamese enterprises an important opportunity to access advanced technologies, update global market trends and diversify high-quality raw material supplies, thereby enhancing competitiveness and promoting sustainable industry development.”

Andy Chung, chairman of the Youth Alliance of the Guangdong Nonwoven Fabrics Association and representative of Andex International Enterprise Ltd., said the nonwoven fabrics and hygiene products industry plays an indispensable role in improving people’s health and quality of life.

“In Southeast Asia, Việt Nam is gradually emerging as a new hub for the industry’s overseas expansion. We hope this exhibition and forum will serve as a bridge to deepen collaboration among industry, academia and research institutions while promoting mutual recognition of standards, interconnected supply chains and shared innovation achievements.”

The exhibition runs until March 13 and is expected to receive more than 5,000 professional trade visitors. — VNS