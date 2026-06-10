Việt Nam, Italy foster cultural exchange through wine, food, hospitality

HCM CITY — The Vietnamese market offers opportunities for Italian wines and strong potential for further development, according to the Italian Trade Agency.

In 2025 Italy exported more than 15.2 million euros (US$17.5 million) worth of wine to Việt Nam, a 15.7 per cent increase from the previous year, Ilaria Piccinni, director of the Italian Trade Agency – HCM City, said.

Italy ranks as the second-largest European supplier of wine to Việt Nam by value, with a market share of 23 per cent, she told a press conference on June 9.

It ranks first in terms of volume, with nearly 3.6 million litres exported to Việt Nam, she said.

“These figures reflect growing demand for Italian wines among Vietnamese consumers and highlight the market’s potential for further growth.”

The first Premium Beverage Experience Việt Nam will be held on June 25-26 at The ADORA Centre in HCM City. The event will bring together more than 75 premium beverage and fine food producers across 40 exhibitor lounges, along with buyers, importers, distributors, retailers, hospitality professionals, and industry leaders from across Southeast Asia.

Italy will be represented by 34 exhibitors.

The Italian Trade Agency is also supporting the event by organising a delegation of buyers and importers from Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand, Piccinni said.

She expressed the hope that the event would become an annual fixture for industry professionals and help strengthen links between Italian producers and buyers in Việt Nam and the wider region.

Alessandra Tognonato, consul general of Italy in HCM City, said the event reflects growing ties between Italy and Việt Nam in the food and beverage sector.

“Việt Nam is becoming an increasingly important market for Italian wine. The country’s economic growth, expanding hospitality sector, and growing interest in premium products are creating new opportunities for trade and cooperation.”

Beyond its commercial role, the event also provides an opportunity to strengthen cultural and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries, she said.

Italy’s wine heritage is distinguished by its diversity, with more than 500 indigenous grape varieties producing wines that reflect the identity and traditions of different regions, she said.

She noted that wine remains one of Italy’s most important industries, with small and medium-sized enterprises accounting for nearly 95 per cent of producers and generating almost half of the sector’s turnover.

Italian winemakers combine traditional expertise with innovation and modern production techniques, she added.

Từ Lễ Huy, president of the Việt Nam Sommelier Association, said Vietnamese consumers are showing growing interest in wine appreciation, food pairings, and the stories behind products and their places of origin.

This trend is creating opportunities for cultural exchanges and business cooperation between Việt Nam and Italy in the premium beverage sector, he said.

“The Premium Beverage Experience Việt Nam will provide a meeting place for producers, buyers, and industry professionals while promoting greater appreciation of food and beverage culture.”

Organised by United Experience, a joint venture between Fiere Italiane SEA and BolognaFiere Group, the event will feature guided tastings, networking sessions, masterclasses, and industry discussions supported by market insights from NielsenIQ.

Sessions will include discussions on hospitality trends in Southeast Asia, masterclasses on Italy’s wine regions, an introduction to the aperitivo tradition, and presentations exploring how premium beverages complement Vietnamese cuisine.

Visitors will also be able to experience Italian food specialities through live pizza and pasta demonstrations by Pasta Fresca, alongside Prosciutto di Parma, imported cheeses, and fresh mozzarella-making demonstrations.

The two-day event is expected to attract 600-800 industry professionals and premium beverage enthusiasts.

It is supported by the Italian Trade Agency, the Italian consulate general, and Vinexad. —VNS