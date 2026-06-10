Top young entrepreneurs recognised for driving innovation and growth

HÀ NỘI — A total of 87 outstanding young start-up entrepreneurs have received honours, selected from more than 130 nominations across the country.

The awards were presented at a ceremony held by the Central Committee of the Vietnam Youth Federation and the Central Committee of the Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs Association (VYEA) in Hải Phòng City on Wednesday.

Following multiple rounds of screening, field assessments and final evaluations, 86 entrepreneurs were selected for the title, including 10 standout individuals recognised for exceptional achievements.

An honorary award was also presented to a young entrepreneur with disabilities for contributions to job creation and community development.

Businesses led by the 2026 award recipients generated combined revenue of VNĐ4.45 trillion (US$170.3 million) last year, recorded profits of VNĐ95.8 billion, contributed VNĐ48.3 billion to the State budget and employed 3,726 workers.

The Top 10 entrepreneurs alone generated VNĐ1.89 trillion in revenue, VNĐ37.3 billion in profits, and created 729 jobs.

Congratulating the awardees, Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Văn Thắng praised the 87 entrepreneurs honoured, particularly the Top 10 representatives.

He emphasised that as it entered a new stage of development, entrepreneurship should extend beyond business formation and be closely linked to science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, modern governance, ethical business culture, and social responsibility.

The Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, together with Politburo Resolutions No 57 and No 68, underscores that Việt Nam's path to fast and sustainable development depends on a strong business sector and a community of entrepreneurs driven by ambition, innovation and technological mastery.

“The award is both an honour and a responsibility,” he said, stressing that entrepreneurship should create new value for society rather than merely establish another company.

While capital and experience might be limited, he noted that ambition and determination remained indispensable for long-term success.

In the era of artificial intelligence, the greatest competitive advantage was no longer scale or resources, but the ability to learn quickly and innovate continuously, he noted.

The Deputy Prime Minister added that Việt Nam needed young entrepreneurs who not only created wealth through legitimate business activities but also demonstrated patriotism, business ethics, social responsibility and the ambition to elevate Vietnamese enterprises.

He reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to supporting businesses and entrepreneurs, particularly startups.

Key priorities include improving the legal framework, enhancing the business environment through greater transparency and lower costs and reducing administrative procedures and business conditions.

The Government will also continue implementing measures to improve access to capital, land, data, technology, digital transformation, markets, and skilled labour, while addressing practical challenges facing businesses.

These efforts are intended to create favourable conditions for young people to pursue entrepreneurship, innovation, and growth.

He called on youth organisations to move beyond recognition programmes and focus on building a comprehensive entrepreneurial ecosystem, including post-award support mechanisms that enable young businesses to develop sustainably and contribute to national prosperity.

VYEA Chairman Đặng Hồng Anh said that the Outstanding Start-up Young Entrepreneurs programme has been organised annually since 2015.

Over nine editions, it has honoured 730 outstanding young entrepreneurs and has become one of the most prestigious initiatives within Việt Nam’s youth and entrepreneurship communities.

He added that the association remained committed to strengthening the entrepreneurial support ecosystem through networking, mentoring, training, trade promotion, investment facilitation and digital transformation programmes. — VNS