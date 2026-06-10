Vietnam Airlines helps 100 disadvantaged children pursue their dreams

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Airlines, in collaboration with SpaceSpeakers Group, Meliá Hotels International and the Vietnam Children’s Fund social enterprise, has launched the Dream Trip 2026 programme, providing 100 disadvantaged children from Hà Nội and Hải Phòng with opportunities for learning, personal development and new experiences.

Held on June 9-10 under the theme 'Touching the Dream of Flight', the programme aims to inspire children to pursue their aspirations while equipping them with valuable life skills.

First launched in 2022, Dream Trip has become an annual initiative of Vietnam Airlines and its partners. Over the past four editions, the programme has enabled more than 400 disadvantaged children from across the country to participate in experiential journeys to destinations including Nha Trang, Vũng Tàu and Đà Nẵng.

Now in its fifth year, the programme takes participants on a journey between Hà Nội and Hải Phòng, combining educational activities, hands-on experiences and skills development.

On the first day, the children visited the Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum, where they learned about the life and legacy of President Hồ Chí Minh and the values he passed on to future generations. The visit aimed to foster patriotism, encourage perseverance and strengthen their commitment to learning and self-improvement.

The group also toured the aircraft maintenance facilities of Vietnam Airlines Engineering Company (VAECO), a subsidiary of Vietnam Airlines. Through guided visits and exchanges with engineers and technicians, the children gained insights into the work behind every safe flight and were introduced to potential career paths within the aviation industry.

The programme also featured cultural and artistic exchanges with performers from SpaceSpeakers Group, along with a gala dinner at Meliá Vinpearl Hải Phòng Rivera Hotel.

To mark its fifth year accompanying the initiative, SpaceSpeakers Group created a dedicated theme song for Dream Trip. Carrying the message, 'Sharing love from the heart so every child feels cared for', the song reflects the spirit of compassion and support that has defined the programme over the past five years.

Artists APJ, Kriss Ngo, Monotape and LEZII joined the children in vocal training, songwriting, dance practice and performance activities.

On the second day, participants took part in team-building exercises, problem-solving games and water safety training designed to help prevent drowning. The programme concluded with the presentation of certificates recognising their participation in the 'Touching the Dream of Flight' journey.

Đặng Anh Tuấn, executive vice president of Vietnam Airlines, said the airline hoped the programme would help children gain confidence and courage to pursue their ambitions.

“Through every experience in this programme, we hope the children will believe more strongly in themselves and feel empowered to follow their dreams,” Tuấn said.

“As the National Carrier, our mission extends beyond connecting people and regions through flights. We also seek to connect hearts, resources and shared responsibility among businesses, communities and social organisations to create greater value for children and society. This is part of our long-term commitment to sustainable development.”

Joining the programme for a fourth consecutive year, Ignacio Martin, executive director of Meliá Hotels International for Asia-Pacific, said sustainable development involves supporting communities and nurturing positive values for future generations.

“Through Dream Trip 2026, Meliá Hotels International is proud to help spread compassion, provide meaningful experiences and inspire children to believe in a brighter future,” he said.

Dream Trip 2026 forms part of Vietnam Airlines’ broader sustainable development strategy. Earlier this year, on April 22, the national flag carrier launched the Green Alliance for Sustainable Development, reaffirming its commitment to advancing environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards in Việt Nam through partnerships and community-focused initiatives.

Through the combined efforts of businesses, organisations and partners, the programme seeks to create more opportunities for disadvantaged children to learn, explore and grow. It also reflects Vietnam Airlines’ commitment to generating positive social impact alongside its core mission of providing safe and convenient air travel. — VNS