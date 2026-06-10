Forum promotes stronger public-private cooperation

HÀ NỘI — Businesses and policymakers called for deeper public-private cooperation and a stronger role for enterprises in policy making and improving the business environment at a local dialogue session during the 2026 Vietnam Private Sector Forum (VPSF) held in June in Hải Phòng.

President of the Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs Association and head of VPSF 2026 Đặng Hồng Anh said that Việt Nam is entering a new development phase, requiring innovation-driven growth, digital transformation, technological advancement and institutional reforms.

The private sector is seeing unprecedented opportunities for development, he said, adding that further efforts are needed to improve the investment climate, promote public-private cooperation and strengthen links between businesses to fully seize these opportunities.

Anh said the forum aims to ensure that business feedback becomes a source of practical data for policymakers, and to allow roadblocks identified at the local level to be translated into recommendations for national reforms.

Focus should be placed on institutional reforms to improve the business environment, along with development of strategic infrastructure and the digital and green transformation to enhance competitiveness. Stronger public-private partnerships will also help mobilise resources for growth, he said.

A notable topic at the forum was the emergence of one-person companies, a business model increasingly enabled by digital technologies and artificial intelligence.

According to Anh, the model reflects broader changes in the economy, but requires clearer regulations, more accessible digital tools, practical training programmes and stronger financial, tax and legal advisory support to develop sustainably.

Lê Văn Việt, standing deputy president of the Hải Phòng Young Entrepreneurs Association, said Hải Phòng is increasingly establishing itself as a major industrial, logistics, seaport and innovation hub in northern Việt Nam.

To transform these advantages into real growth momentum, close coordination is needed between authorities and businesses, the public and private sectors, and development ambitions and concrete actions, he said.

Association President Đặng Việt Bách said private sector development policies should be designed and implemented based on business realities.

Bách urged local companies to adopt new growth models based on data-driven management, technology adoption, ecosystem-based collaboration and innovation to remain competitive in a rapidly changing economy.

Deputy chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Trần Văn Quân reaffirmed the city's commitment to administrative reforms and measures to support businesses.

He said local authorities will continue simplifying procedures, addressing obstacles faced by enterprises, supporting digital and green transitions, promoting artificial intelligence and technology adoption, and strengthening workforce training programmes aligned with business needs.

The forum also saw the launch of Hải Phòng's 2026 Youth Entrepreneurship Programme, a start-up competition designed to support innovative business ideas and encourage a new generation of entrepreneurs in the northern port city.

Official statistics show that Hải Phòng attracted nearly US$2 billion in foreign direct investment in the first five months of 2026, up 46.7 per cent from a year earlier.

The city also recorded 3,571 newly established enterprises during the same period, an increase of 34.2 per cent year-on-year, bringing the total number of active businesses to around 54,000. — BIZHUB/VNS