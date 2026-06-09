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Việt Nam, GWEC discuss expanding renewable energy investment opportunities

June 09, 2026 - 21:15
National Assembly Vice Chairman Nguyễn Hồng Diên praised GWEC’s role and contributions in promoting renewable energy worldwide through policy recommendations and its active cooperation with Việt Namese agencies and partners in recent years.
National Assembly Vice Chairman Nguyễn Hồng Diên and delegates at the event. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly Vice Chairman Nguyễn Hồng Diên received in Hà Nội on Tuesday a delegation from the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), led by its Chief Executive Officer Ben Backwell, to discuss cooperation in advancing renewable energy development and supporting Việt Nam’s green energy transition.

At the meeting, Diên praised GWEC’s role and contributions in promoting renewable energy worldwide through policy recommendations and its active cooperation with Vietnamese agencies and partners in recent years.

He noted that Việt Nam is entering a new stage of development driven by institutional reforms, science and technology, innovation and digital transformation, alongside green growth and the country's commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Renewable energy development plays a vital role in diversifying energy sources, strengthening national energy security, fostering technological innovation and enhancing economic competitiveness, he said.

Diên highlighted that Việt Nam has introduced various policies to encourage clean and renewable energy development and promote green energy transition, contributing to ensuring energy security, and implementing its international commitments on greenhouse gas emission reduction and sustainable growth.

Amid an increasingly complex global landscape, he stressed the need for comprehensive and practical legal frameworks that ensure a transparent, stable and favourable investment environment for domestic and foreign investors. He called on GWEC to share international experience and policy recommendations to support Việt Nam's institutional development.

The Vice Chairman said the National Assembly is considering a number of key laws related to renewable energy, new energy and green energy transition to remove bottlenecks and establish a transparent and stable legal framework for investors.

He also expressed his hope that GWEC would continue serving as a bridge between the international business community and Việt Nam by contributing policy recommendations, sharing global expertise and mobilising resources to support energy transition and market development while promoting investment opportunities in wind power and renewable energy.

Diên encouraged GWEC member companies to go beyond individual projects by engaging in technology transfer, workforce training, supply chain development and the establishment of a renewable energy industrial ecosystem in Việt Nam.

For his part, Backwell commended Việt Nam's strong commitment to green transition, renewable energy development and its net-zero target by 2050.

The two sides also discussed measures to advance onshore and offshore wind power, strengthen skills development and workforce training, and facilitate the effective implementation of wind power projects in Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS

renewable energy development

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